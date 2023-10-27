Home design ideas: Turning a primary suite into a peaceful retreat

1 The client’s existing neutral rug with an interlocking geometric pattern established some interest from the start and informed the need to incorporate curved elements for contrast. “If everything was rectilinear, the room would feel rigid,” Brady says.

Given that the primary suite in this Wellesley home is situated over the three-car garage, Jennifer Brady knew she had to devise a strong scheme that wouldn’t get lost in the large space. “They didn’t want to architecturally divide it, so we needed to delineate it with furniture,” the founder of KidderKokx Interior Architecture and Design says. Using an immersive mural of blossoming magnolia branches paired with a lush, lyrical headboard, Brady created a focal point front and center. “This wall is so large, it was important to have movement so the room wouldn’t seem static,” she says.

2 The elegant lines of the Christian Liaigre bench don’t compete with the headboard, but still make a statement at the foot of the bed. It also introduces another material — leather — and allows for a glimpse of the textured bed skirt. “I prefer the subtlety of texture over overt pattern,” Brady says.

3 The prominent graining and deep brown color of the Made Goods nightstands tie to the branches on the wallpaper while counterbalancing the flowing feminine pattern with a handsome masculinity.

4 The large-scale Urban Electric lights with white and gray pinstriped shades help hold the wall and contribute to the room’s drama.

5 Phillip Jeffries’ Blossom wallcovering features a digitally printed dusty rose pattern on a silver background with a raw silk texture. “The soft colors and organic pattern help create a relaxed environment appropriate for a bedroom,” Brady says.

6 The chinoiserie-inspired silhouette of the headboard and the rich aubergine hue of the mohair velvet upholstery play off the wallpaper pattern and palette. “The headboard needed to be bold to create drama and fill the wall,” Brady says.

