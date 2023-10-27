Cranston Street Armory could become movie set this winter, if actors’ strike resolves

A synopsis of the film submitted to the state says the film is about a “precocious and upstanding” woman, the title character, poised to take over as governor of California while also juggling “taking care of her socially anxious, estranged brother who has become a shut in, and her marriage to her high school sweetheart ... who loves the limelight of Ella’s burgeoning career but wants Ella to give their marriage as much attention as she gives her work.”

Steven Feinberg, the executive director of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office, told the Boston Globe on Friday the movie produced by 20th Century Studios, currently titled “Ella McCay,” would tentatively start filming in the armory Dec. 1, ending in May of next year.

PROVIDENCE — The Cranston Street Armory in the city’s West End could be the set of a feature film directed by James L. Brooks in the upcoming months, according to state officials, as discussions continue about the historic building’s future use.

James L. Brooks is a producer, writer and director known for his work on major films including “Terms of Endearment,” “Broadcast News,” “As Good as it Gets,” and TV shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “The Simpsons.”

The filming dates are contingent on the resolution of the ongoing actors’ strike, as the Screen Actors Guild continues to negotiate with major Hollywood studios.

“This is a film we had been planning to make over the summer,” Feinberg said. “Then the actors’ strike happened, so it’s been sitting on the tarmac.”

Feinberg is presenting the agreement with the studio at a meeting of the R.I. State Properties Committee on Tuesday, which would need to approve the deal. An agenda for the meeting says the agreement is with TCS Rhode Island Productions 1, Inc., which was incorporated in Rhode Island in May by Lisa Artale of Burbank, Calif., according to records with the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office.

Feinberg said the local corporation is a subsidiary of 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney.

If approved, Feinberg said the studio would pay $10,000 per month plus utilities while using the Armory building. If the strike isn’t over when the agreement begins, he said the studio would not move in, but would still pay $5,000 per month.

A copy of the Oct. 20 agreement says the armory “will be used as a soundstage to film the motion production,” and would result in 225 jobs, though not all of them based on the site. It also says state officials have a copy of the script, which is exempt from public disclosure.

It was not immediately clear what sort of tax credits the film would receive from the state.

The potential use of the armory for a movie set comes amid much debate and rancor over the past year about the armory’s future use. The state-owned castle in the city’s West End, once used by the R.I. National Guard, has been vacant since 1997.

State officials utilized the armory as a temporary warming shelter for homeless individuals last winter, causing controversy among neighbors and city officials who felt it was not a suitable use for the building, and who were pushing for the armory to finally be redeveloped into a mixed-use space.

Governor Dan McKee cancelled a contract earlier this year with Philadelphia-based company Scout Ltd., which was working on plans to develop the structure into an indoor soccer complex, with offices and small businesses.

The governor said he cancelled the contract because it was a risk to taxpayers, and not over a scandal involving a now-former state official, David Patten, who visited Scout in March and was accused of making racist and sexist comments during the state visit.

Since then, Mayor Brett Smiley has said the city would be willing to take ownership of the building, but only if the state kicks in millions of dollars required to fund its redevelopment. Those conversations are ongoing, according to Matt Sheaff, a spokesperson for the governor.

“We do support the proposed filming and look forward to the economic activity it will create,” Sheaff said in an email Friday.

If the armory becomes a movie set this winter, it would eliminate the possibility of using it again for emergency shelter. The armory is not currently part of the state’s winter shelter plan, Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor told the Globe in an interview earlier this month, though he did not rule it out at the time.

The property has been used for films before, most recently for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which was filmed in various locations in Rhode Island in 2021.

“What I’m hoping is that the strike ends soon and everyone can get back to work,” Feinberg said.

Alexa Gagosz contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with information from the state’s agreement with the film studio.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.