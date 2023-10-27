Garbage truck dumps pile of flaming trash in the street

On Oct. 16, officers working a traffic detail on North Main Street in Grafton had to sound the alarm for a fire — but not the kind you’d expect, because this fire was on wheels, and it was moving. It happened on a garbage truck heading northbound on Route 140. As the truck traveled through the work zone, the driver realized the load of trash he was hauling had caught on fire. He pulled off the main road and dumped the load of rubbish in a perfect location — right in front of the fire station on Mill Street, so firefighters didn’t have to travel far to put out the flames. Engine 1 from headquarters also responded to assist. While crews were dealing with the flaming pile of refuse, another call came in from a home on South Street, where an odor of gas had been reported. Upon investigation, it was determined that a burner on the stove had been left on, ever so slightly. “The burner was shut off and the home ventilated,” the fire department wrote on Facebook . “Station 3 Engine 3 assisted with that call. Welcome to Monday!!”

GHOST HUNTER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

At 4:09 a.m. Aug. 5, Bridgewater police went to check out a report of “ghost hunting” that was happening near the state Department of Correction complex, which is home to the Old Colony Correctional Center and Bridgewater State Hospital. Police spoke to “multiple people” who were apparently on the lookout for paranormal activity, including one individual who was the subject of an active warrant. That aspiring ghost hunter was placed under arrest.

FREE RANGE POULTRY

On Oct. 7, police got a call from someone who reported seeing a turkey and a few chickens running in the road on Lumber Street in Hopkinton. According to the log entry, police checked the area but were unable to locate the wayward poultry.

TURKEY ATTACK

At 8:23 a.m. Oct. 7, a woman who was out for a walk on Burlington Avenue in Wilmington told police she was being attacked by turkeys. Wilmington police and Massachusetts Environmental Police responded and assisted the woman. Police also reported that the turkeys appeared to be fine and had returned to the woods.

NOT PACKING

At 2:09 p.m. Aug. 26, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a man who reported that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen his firearm. Police said that upon investigation, the firearm was located, and the owner apparently had been confused about where he had placed it while he was moving.

SWAN REUNION

What do you think of when you see a swan? Thoughts of love, romance, and commitment may come to mind, especially if you see two of these graceful birds paired up, gliding across the water together. But how about one chasing children on a playground? Not a scene we’d like to see, but that’s what could have happened in Medway recently. Swans are territorial creatures, and can be very defensive of their nesting areas. They’re also pretty big, too, as males typically weigh 20 to 25 pounds, and can have wing spans of 7 to 8 feet wide. So when a swan wandered into the playground at Choate Park on Oct. 2, local animal control officers swung into action. The poor bird was stressed out and hissing at people and couldn’t seem to find its way out. Meanwhile, the area was getting crowded with youngsters who just wanted to play. Norfolk animal control officer Hilary Cohen lent a hand to Medway animal control officer Erin Mallette to bring the swan back where he belonged. They used a sheet to capture the bird and carry him back to its mate. “This guy was chasing children at the playground at Choate Park this morning,” Cohen wrote on Facebook. “He just needed to be dressed as a ghost to be festive and then returned to the water on the other side of the fence.”

