Candidate blocked from N.H. presidential primary ballot

“I do not accept the document and reject it as a declaration of candidacy,” Scanlan wrote in an Oct. 18 letter, notifying Uygur that his name won’t appear on the ballot.

Cenk K. Uygur, a progressive political commentator best known as the founder of The Young Turks , submitted a declaration of candidacy for the Democratic primary, but New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan returned the paperwork to Uygur, along with his filing fee.

Not everyone who attempted to file for New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary succeeded.

The basic problem is that Uygur, who lives in California, was a Turkish national before he immigrated to the United States as a child. Since Article II of the Constitution stipulates the president must be a natural born US citizen, the general consensus is that naturalized citizens like Uygur can never hold that office.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Uygur is well aware of the prevailing interpretation. He talked about it when he announced his candidacy two weeks ago on his show. But he said he’s confident he’ll manage to challenge conventional wisdom through litigation.

Advertisement

“We’re definitely going to file a lawsuit and probably several lawsuits,” Uygur told the Globe. “Whether it’s going to be in New Hampshire is not determined yet.”

The next step in New Hampshire is for Uygur to go before the Ballot Law Commission to appeal Scanlan’s decision. That could happen as early as next week. If the BLC affirms Scanlan’s decision, then Uygur could sue. But he’s facing a very similar situation in Nevada and said he expects to get blocked elsewhere as well, so it remains to be seen whether and where his lawsuits may ultimately land.

Scanlan’s basis for rejecting Uygur’s declaration was actually rather mundane. He didn’t have to interpret Article II or determine whether Uygur is constitutionally ineligible for the presidency. Rather, he based his decision on a state law that empowers him to judge the “regularity” of a candidate’s declaration. Uygur had crossed out “natural born” and written “naturalized” before signing his declaration of candidacy, so Scanlan concluded the altered form didn’t comply with state law.

Advertisement

“Their form is, in our opinion, constitutionally incorrect,” Uygur said. “It asks if you’re a natural born citizen, which we don’t believe is an actual qualification to be president.”

Uygur roots his argument in the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to everyone “born or naturalized” in the US and subject to its jurisdiction. That amendment, he argues, means it’s unconstitutional to bar naturalized citizens from the presidency.

“The law is clearly on our side,” he said.

Uygur isn’t the first to make such a case. Abdul Karim Hassan, a naturalized US citizen from Guyana, filed several lawsuits ahead of the 2012 presidential election, including one against New Hampshire, unsuccessfully seeking ballot access on 14th Amendment and other grounds.

“If other people have not been able to make that case effectively, that’s on them,” Uygur said. “But we are going to make it very, very effectively.”

Ultimately, Uygur said his political goal is to prevent President Biden from being re-nominated because he believes Biden would lose in a rematch with former president Donald Trump.

“When democracy is on the line, you guys are going to run someone who is deeply, deeply unpopular? … The guy is at 37 percent,” he said. “Snap out of it.”

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.