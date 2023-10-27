Challenging manhunt continues as questions swirl over suspect’s fate

If Card is still at large, he is, in the assessment of one experienced law enforcement officer, “the most dangerous man in America.” But if he is dead, as some analysts suspect may be the case after a note he wrote was discovered at a family home, then the challenge of finding his body in rural central Maine could leave Lewiston and surrounding communities living in doubt and fear for days or weeks to come.

Authorities searching for the suspect in the Lewiston, Maine, mass shootings said the manhunt — now being conducted by land, air, and water — would continue into the weekend as they faced growing uncertainty about whether the Army Reservist Robert R. Card II was still in Maine or even whether he is still alive.

At a Friday evening briefing, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said that a shelter-in-place that had been in effect in Lewiston for nearly 48 hours was now rescinded. But he urged residents to “remain vigilant” due to the uncertainty about Card’s whereabouts. Authorities had not seen Card during the two-day search, he said. While rifle-hunting season opens Saturday in Maine, Sauschuck said hunting would be prohibited in Lewiston and surrounding towns as the manhunt continues.

Sauschuck began the briefing by officially identifying, for the first time, the 18 people killed in Wednesday’s shootings at a bowling alley and a bar in downtown Lewiston. They included a father of four, a leader in the Maine deaf community, a young man who was recently married, and a 14-year-old boy. A moment of silence followed after Sauschuck read each victim’s name.

The search on Friday zeroed in on the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, which borders Lewiston to the east. Police deployed boats and divers while planes surveilled overhead. The operation marked a return to one of the first sites authorities investigated. On Wednesday night, just hours after the shootings, Lisbon police found Card’s white Subaru at a boat launch on the Androscoggin.

Sauschuck said officers were searching the river and the shoreline for any evidence, including “potential bodies.”

When he was asked by a reporter if Card might have killed himself, Sauschuck said it was possible that officers would find his body. “Clearly we don’t have him in custody,” he said.

Sauschuck confirmed that police found a note written by Card at a property owned by his family. He would not disclose any details about the note’s contents. “When we can release it, we certainly will,” he said.

“We’re working 24/7 to bring this individual to justice and to try to bring some closure and overall safety to our community,” he said.

Former Massachusetts State Police colonel Timothy Alben, who led the department during the search for the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013, said authorities must proceed under the assumption that Card is alive.

“There’s a great deal of concern obviously not knowing where he is at this point in time,” he said. “There’s got to be a lot of concern over what weapons he still has access to or where he can be.”

David Milne, a retired Coast Guard commander and former deputy US Marshal, took part in the 48-day search in Pennsylvania for fugitive Eric Matthew Frein, who shot two State Police troopers. He said investigators now faced a number of challenges in the manhunt, including a potentially widening geographic scope.

The note, Milne said, could suggest that Card planned his escape and that he is now far beyond the borders of Maine.

“There has to be some focus on his contacts outside Maine, outside of the area, [including] deep dives into his social media, friends, reviewing medical records, bills, expenses, and chasing down every lead,” he said.

Milne said he was troubled by the training Card would have received during his more than 20 years in the Army Reserves, where he had the rank of sergeant first class. In images Milne saw from the shooting, it seemed apparent to him that Card knew how to use a gun. He said that if Card is alive and armed he could be considered the most dangerous person in the country.

“This needs to be an all hands on deck priority,” he said.

Milne added that if Card is on the run, he is likely “getting weary,” both physically and psychologically. That could aid law enforcement. “The human being needs sleep, rest, food, and water to survive,” he said.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers have fanned out across central Maine since Wednesday night in pursuit of Card, who is accused of killing 18 and wounding 13 more in shootings at a bowling alley and a bar. Local and State Police forces as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Homeland Security have participated in the manhunt.

The massive mobilization is likely to include various kinds of advanced search technology, experts said.

When convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from a Pennsylvania prison in August, authorities used civilian video cameras and aircraft-mounted infrared cameras to track him down.

In the midst of the two-week manhunt, Cavalcante was spotted on a camera mounted near a public trail. Later, he turned up on the home security camera of a former work associate. The two sightings helped police narrow their search, which culminated when Cavalcante was spotted by a plane equipped with a night-vision camera and operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Robert D’Amico, a retired FBI agent who served on the bureau’s hostage rescue team, said Card’s familiarity with the region could make him harder to catch, especially if he planned his escape ahead of time. He pointed to Card’s calculated killings, the note he left, and his abandonment of his car as indications he planned out the attack, as well as his escape. He was also well acquainted with the rugged terrain and trails of the backwoods region.

“He knows the terrain,” he said. “He could be long gone … you have the time and distance where he could be anywhere.”

The victims of the shootings, which shattered residents’ sense of safety in Lewiston, a small inland city, had gathered at two social hubs on Wednesday evening to bowl, play cornhole, or have drinks with friends.

Among them were a married couple in their 70s, Robert and Lucille Vilolette, as well as a father and son, Bill Young and 14-year-old Aaron.

Arthur Strout, a 42-year-old father of five, was killed while playing pool at Schemengees Bar & Grille, according to his brother, Tyler Barnard.

Tricia Asselin, an employee of Just-In-Time Recreation, the bowling alley where the attack began, had come to the alley on her day off to bowl with family members. She was shot dead after the gunman burst into the bowling alley shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Her son, Brandon, had recently turned 25, Asselin’s mother Alicia Lachance told the Globe.

Dana Gerber and Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

