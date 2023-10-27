Death toll in Lewiston shootings nearly reaches average annual homicides in the entire state of Maine

At least 18 people were killed on Wednesday when authorities allege Robert Card opened fire in two locations in Lewiston. Maine typically sees around 20 to 25 homicides in an entire year, though 2022 saw 32. The 10-year average of homicides in the state is 22.6, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Numbers were not available for 2023, but the 18 killings alone would represent 80 percent of the annual average over the past 10 years.

Nationwide, mass shootings in which many people are killed have become frighteningly common in recent years, according to a database that tracks mass killings.

There have been 37 instances in which four or more people were killed so far in 2023, according to the data collected by a partnership of the Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University. Of those, 34 were shootings, including Wednesday’s shootings in Lewiston that killed at least 18 people. In a sign of the pervasiveness of mass killings, the massacre in Lewiston wasn’t the only mass shooting event that took place Wednesday: Five people were killed in a North Carolina shooting Wednesday night. Nearly 200 people have died as a result of mass killings so far this year.





Mass killings by firearm hit a recent high last year, at 36. And over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people died in 22 mass killings — an average of one mass killing a week.

New England has not been spared from the violence. There have been 14 mass killings in the region since 2006, according to the data, with the largest being the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre that left 27 people dead. Prior to Wednesday’s killings, there were two previous mass shootings in Maine, including one that took place in April in Bowdoin, the suspect’s hometown.

Though mass shootings in public places often draw understandable attention, most mass killings take place in private settings like homes, according to experts. Handguns are most frequently used, according to the data.

Christina Prignano John Hancock