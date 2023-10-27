In District 6, city council candidates pitch unity, personal experience

Those two neighborhoods make up the bulk of District 6, and both have active local political scenes. Jamaica Plain has liberal groups that feature prominently in the city’s progressive political circles, while West Roxbury has a more conservative base that at times has pushed back on City Hall efforts it deems too radical. In the 2021 mayor’s race , the more moderate Annissa Essaibi George won many of the precincts in West Roxbury, while Michelle Wu swept those in JP on her way to winning the mayoralty by a wide margin citywide.

The candidates are two soft-spoken Democrats who reflect the differing neighborhood dynamics that dominate the district: Benjamin Weber of Jamaica Plain and William King of West Roxbury.

In District 6, both candidates vying to replace City Councilor Kendra Lara are running on promises to avoid drama and seek consensus — and each of them says his own life experiences make him the right choice.

Weber, a white 49-year-old father of two from New York state, is a progressive lawyer from Jamaica Plain. He touts his track record of legal advocacy, both as a private-practice labor attorney and working in the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office under Martha Coakley, where he prosecuted employers for wage law violations.

“I’ve been a professional advocate for people who feel like they don’t have a voice,” Weber, a first-time candidate, told the Globe in a recent interview at the Brendan Behan Pub in JP. “I’ve been able to rely on my experiences and tell people how I approach problems.”

The 34-year-old King, who’s Black, is seen as more moderate. King touts his life experiences growing up on the Dorchester-Mattapan line. In an interview over a cup of coffee in a Jamaica Plain Caffe Nero, he said he tells voters about someone robbing him at gunpoint when he was young, how he attended struggling Boston Public Schools institutions, and about his older sister dying after a battle with addiction when he was 15. This is his third run for council after unsuccessful at-large bids in 2017 and 2019.

“The struggles people have, I’ve lived them myself,” said King, who works as the IT director at a conservation nonprofit. “Our lived experiences make us who we are.”

In the preliminary election in September, Weber led the way with 42 percent to King’s 37 percent. Lara, the incumbent councilor, finished third, with 20 percent, failing to advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Lara, who was elected in 2021, is fighting criminal charges after prosecutors say she crashed a car into a Jamaica Plain house in June while driving on a suspended license, injuring her 7-year-old son, who was in the car but allegedly not in an appropriate child seat.

She has pleaded not guilty to six charges in connection with the crash, including assault and battery on a child with injury, operating with a suspended license, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. This month, prosecutors dropped charges of speeding, reckless driving, and a seat belt violation.

Lara, a self-described Democratic Socialist, has been among a progressive block of councilors who have tried to pull the body and Mayor Michelle Wu further to the left.

Weber is nearly as progressive, and while King has been labeled as the conservative by contrast, he said he’s a “traditional liberal Democrat” on many issues. The race has drawn interest from current elected officials, with Wu endorsing Weber and more conservative councilors including Frank Baker and Erin Murphy supporting King.

This year, Weber has raised more than $71,000, while King has pulled in around $47,000, according to state data through the start of October.

The candidates disagree on the rent-control proposal that Wu has championed, with King against it and Weber in favor. While both said they would not have supported the $31 million in cuts to the police department that some progressive councilors sought this year, Weber is seeking to go further with police reform than King, including moving toward incorporating civilian flaggers to direct traffic at construction sites rather than police officers.

They also diverge on the so-called “road diet” the city has envisioned for Centre Street in West Roxbury, which would slim the road from four lanes to three and add parking-protected bike lanes. City officials say the plan will improve safety on a treacherous stretch where a woman was killed in 2019 and a kindergartener’s foot was run over last winter by a car running a red light. But the proposal has proved highly controversial in the neighborhood, where critics fear the plan will increase traffic on side streets and threaten the profits of local businesses.

King is against it, though he said a better public process could have led to a compromise position that avoided the acrimony that this plan has caused dating back to Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration. Weber is for it, but he said the public process could have been better and he wants to “make sure those people who oppose it have a voice in City Hall.”

There are agreements between King and Weber, who will represent a small portion of Roslindale, along with JP and West Roxbury.

Both men said the current plan to build 400-plus units of supportive housing on Shattuck, is too large in scope.

Both also cited issues around the schools and affordability as main priorities.

Matt O’Malley, who represented the district for a decade before declining to run again in 2021, said he likes both candidates, and that the differences between the neighborhoods are often overstated.

“Everyone wants the same thing: good schools, safe streets, thriving local business districts,” he said, adding that residents are “hungry” for good constituent services.

He said he’s also hoping that whoever is elected is able to contribute to a more functional council after an unproductive term rife with arguments and division.

“The council has been completely dysfunctional of late, and that’s bad for the city,” O’Malley said.

Weber and King both cited that as a goal, too.

“Everyone here wants a city council that leads by example and is one of the best in the country,” Weber said. “And I don’t think we’ve seen that in the past few years.”

King said, “This district is looking for someone who’s going to unite everyone.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.