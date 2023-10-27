Early voting is underway in Rhode Island

Instead, the turnout in North Kingstown is driven by two bond questions. One is a proposal to borrow $222 million for the construction of a new middle school and for a new public safety complex. The other asks voters to borrow $25 million for an indoor recreation center that could also function as an emergency shelter.

Those top two cities with the most voters so far is no surprise, but North Kingstown stands out because voters there don’t have a say in the special First Congressional District matchup between Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard.

Nearly 8,400 Rhode Islanders have already voted ahead of the Nov. 7 special election, with residents in East Providence, Providence, Middletown, and North Kingstown (in that order) leading the way, according to the turnout tracker published by the secretary of state’s office.

Advertisement

Middletown is in the First District, and it has a $190 million bond question on the ballot to build a new middle-high school.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The turnout tracker follows both mail ballots and early voting, which started on Oct. 18. The state sent out 7,500 mail ballots, and 3,701 had been returned as of Thursday. Nearly 4,700 residents have turned up at their local city or town hall to vote early in-person.

Here are the cities and towns where more than 500 people have voted so far:

East Providence (807)

Providence (714)

Middletown (645)

North Kingstown (621)

Pawtucket (588)

Barrington (505)

At the other end, two cities and towns have seen fewer than 100 residents vote so far: Central Falls (47) and Little Compton (89).

Amo and Leonard have their only two televised debates scheduled for next week. They’re on Channel 10 Nov. 2 and Channel 12 Nov. 3.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.