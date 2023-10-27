Excellence, representation celebrated at Latino awards

“Looking around the room and not being the minority in the group, it is amazing,” Pimentel told the News Service. “Looking up and seeing a caucus of legislators that look like me, that represents me — ask me 10 years ago if I would have thought it was possible, and I would have said absolutely not. It is amazing to actually feel represented.”

Jessica Pimentel, a lactation consultant from North Andover, was among 61 nominees recognized at the Latino Excellence Awards on Thursday, hosted by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. Pimentel, who provides care to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities in Merrimack Valley, was nominated by Representative Adrianne Ramos of North Andover.

Cheers and applause erupted as dozens of Latino residents, hailed as trailblazers for tirelessly helping to support their vulnerable communities and forging relationships with Beacon Hill leaders, were honored for their work.

Advertisement

The caucus boasts 24 members, a nearly doubling in size compared to last session, according to Representative Manny Cruz and an aide for Representative Bud Williams, who’s chair of the caucus.

The aide attributed the increase to last year’s elections, in which she said more people from marginalized communities won seats. Redistricting efforts in 2021 aimed to expand the number of districts where minorities make up the majority of the population, providing candidates of color with a better chance to enter public office.

All lawmakers had the opportunity to nominate residents for the Latino Excellence Awards, though the average number of nominees is typically around 60, said Závon Billups, executive director of the caucus.

“Latino Excellence Awards are a monumental statewide celebration dedicated to illuminating the rich heritage and remarkable contributions of the Latinx community,” Billups said. “This event is a cherished opportunity for us to unite as a vibrant collective, a time to enjoy one another’s company, and acknowledge the multi-generational impact Latino people have made in the commonwealth and nationwide.”

Advertisement

Governor Maura Healey said more work must be done to empower the Latino community, though she rattled off a list of recent legislative successes, including the driver’s license law for immigrants, free community college for residents ages 25 and older, and the availability of in-state college tuition rates for high school graduates without legal status.

“The LG and I are strong believers in the point that we will have better policies, better laws, and most importantly, better outcomes when all of us are at the table making those decisions,” Healey said. “We’re about working with all of you to support the work that you’re doing, which is lifting people up [and] creating opportunities.”

Williams described the nominees as the heart and pulse of the Commonwealth, particularly for disenfranchised residents, whose work can go unrecognized.

“You don’t get much credit for what you do. But the work you do is very important because you are the voice for the voiceless,” Williams said. “Those people who don’t have any connections in government, don’t have any connections on Beacon Hill, don’t have connections in Washington, you are the connector.”

The Commonwealth’s Latino community is an “economic engine” throughout Massachusetts, including in Cape Cod, Merrimack Valley, Springfield, Brockton, and Boston, said Representative Carlos González.

But he chastised the community’s “dismal” voting turnout record as he urged residents to participate in the upcoming 2024 election season.

Advertisement

While 55.5 percent of all voting-age residents cast ballots in the 2018 midterm election, the turnout for Latino residents was 42.7 percent, according to a University of Massachusetts Boston report. Yet that number marked a jump of over 25 percentage points compared to the 2014 midterm election, according to the report.

Through voting, González said, residents can support policies and programs surrounding affordable housing, child care, prescription drug costs, health insurance, student debt, higher education, and business aid.

“No longer is not voting acceptable,” he said. “Our community is powerful and resilient. We have the ability to mobilize and make a difference.”