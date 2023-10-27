One more summery day then fall (or worse) starts to really kick in

Temperatures are going to be taking a tumble in a couple of steps into mid-week and dare I say some parts of New England are going to see snow.

A westerly breeze tomorrow will boost temperatures into the lower 80s with 70s over the cape and the islands. It’s a good idea to take tomorrow to get any house plants ready to move inside and also do some winter prep that you might be holding off on.

It’s hard to imagine November is just a few days away when temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We have one more stunning late October day on the way for Saturday before the bottom falls out.

A red October chrysanthemum in bloom on Friday. Dave Epstein

The record high temperature for Oct. 28 is 81 degrees, set back in 1927. We definitely could break that but even if we don’t it is poised to be one of the warmer October 28th so on record.

After Saturday there will be a series of cold fronts coming through into the middle of next week. The first front brings a chilly air mass to the region for Sunday with readings staying in the 50s. Clouds will be thick and yield some precipitation by the end of the day or at night.

As a first wave of low pressure pushes offshore, rain will come to an end on Monday. This will be a chilly rain as well.

A wave of low pressure brings some wet weather to the area on Monday as temperatures cool to seasonable levels. Tropical Tidbits

Tuesday will be dry with some sunshine and chilly temperatures. Readings will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s, a far cry from the 80s we have experienced as of late.

Farther out in the forecast another coastal storm may develop Tuesday night and affect the region on Wednesday. Obviously this is still five days away and whether or not this happens or not is still questionable.

However, a couple of the models bring the storm close enough along with cold air to produce some snow likely in northern interior areas of New England.

Another low-pressure system might bring rain or even mixed rain and snow to the area on Wednesday new week. Tropical Tidbits

Even if this doesn’t happen, temperatures are going to continue to be below average and an important reminder that although it still feels like summer we are much closer to winter.

Temperatures are forecast to remain cooler than average to start November.