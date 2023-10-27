No discoveries made as authorities searched Lake Wampanoag for Gardner man wanted in wife’s slaying

The search concluded Friday afternoon and no evidence was found to assist the ongoing investigation, according to David Procopio, State Police spokesman.

Divers from the State Police and Environmental Police were focused on the lake as it is located near Camp Collier, a forested area where Pennington’s 2013 BMW was discovered one day after the 33-year-old Pennington allegedly shot and killed his wife.

State Police divers searched Lake Wampanoag for Aaron M. Pennington, who is charged with killing his wife, Breanne Pennington, on Sunday in the Gardner home they shared with their four young children, officials said Friday.

The couple’s four children ran to a neighbor’s home for help, according to court documents. Soon after, emergency responders entered the home at 42 Cherry St. and found the woman’s body and three spent shell casings, State Police wrote.

Advertisement

The children, who were placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, are now the focus of the victim’s relatives.

An uncle has established a GoFundMe for the four children.

“As an extended family, we are trying plan for the future of her four children. We are trying to create a loving home for them,” he wrote on the site.

Law enforcement on Friday conducted a search of the lake, which is part of Mass Audubon’s Lake Wampanoag Wildlife Sanctuary. No evidence was recovered, according to State Police.

Pennington, an US Air Force veteran and former Raytheon employee, is currently wanted on charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Gardner District Court records.

Investigators noted in court papers that they found entries on Pennington’s phone suggesting a plan to kill his wife.

They quoted the entries: “Don’t say anything. Be quite [sic] If she wakes up just say you’re getting nasal spray. Get on side of bed — very close proximity to head. Put hole in her head.”

Advertisement

State Police wrote in a report that Breanne Pennington, known as “Breezy,” planned to take the children and move to Texas so she would “be away” from her husband, who has been facing mental health struggles.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., whose office is leading the investigation, released a new photograph of the missing Pennington on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

“Gardner Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and the Mass. State Police are continuing to work on locating Pennington, who is wanted on a murder warrant in connection with the death of his wife, Breanne Pennington,” Early wrote.

Pennington is believed to be in possession of a handgun he allegedly used to kill his wife. She had kept the weapon for her own protection, State Police wrote.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.