Green Line needs new maintenance program, equipment for overhead power system, T chief says

“We’re trying to find ways that we can be more proactive to . . . address the needs before incidents occur,” General Manager Phillip Eng told the Globe in an interview Friday.

The T’s top official said Friday that recent failures of the overhead electrical system that have caused hours-long service disruptions revealed shortcomings in how the beleaguered agency has been maintaining its equipment — but it’s not yet clear how widespread the problem is.

Between last Friday and Wednesday, shuttle buses replaced trolley service on four occasions because of problems with the overhead electrical system.

Eng said the T has more work to do to determine how much of the Green Line’s overhead electrical system must be repaired or replaced, the price tag for the work and new technology that would detect problems earlier, and whether an overhaul would require replacing trolley service with alternative transportation.

The troubles are the latest headache for Green Line riders, who face the possibility of more service interruptions on the new branch of the system into Medford and Somerville, which fully opened last year with rails that are too close together.

Eng announced earlier this month that most of the Green Line Extension will have to be adjusted. On Friday, he said plans for that fix and when the work will be done are still being arranged.

With the overhead power system, the trouble spots vary, emerging on the Green Line extension, a section of the C branch in Brookline, and on the Boston portion of the system that all trolleys use. On Friday, the MBTA provided an overview of the problem in a series of tweets posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The T inspected all Green Line trolleys and concluded that the pantographs, the apparatus mounted on the vehicle roof that connects to overhead wires, weren’t causing the power failures, Eng said. Rather, the overhead electrical system itself was to blame, and the power problems exposed shortcomings in how the T has been maintaining that equipment and the need for new technology to help the agency identify potential weaknesses earlier, he said.

The overhead network of electrical equipment powering the Green Line is often referred to as the overhead catenary system.

“The intent would be to come in and set up a program where we are replacing the catenary in a more cyclical fashion to the point where we have it back to a full state of good repair,” Eng said, using a phrase that refers to fully functional equipment.

The new equipment eyed by the T to detect overhead electrical system problems includes cameras and sensors, the agency said. The T currently looks for abnormalities through visual inspections and by deploying a wire car along the tracks that examines how the pantographs and overhead wires are interacting, Eng said.

Joe Pesaturo, a MBTA spokesperson, said the agency’s power department is gathering data to develop a schedule for replacing contact wires based on how much use they get. Some parts of the system are new. The T has replaced the overhead electrical system in recent years along the E branch and a stretch that carries trolleys over the Charles River between Lechmere and downtown Boston.

The central part of the system in Boston that is shared by all Green Line branches would always require the most work because it carries the most trolley traffic, Pesaturo said in an email.

That area, between Kenmore and Government Center, is also where the overhead electrical system has experienced the most problems, now and historically, Eng said.

“Even before I got here, a lot of our failures have occurred in this location,” said Eng, who joined the MBTA in April.

He cited the failure of the overhead electrical system Saturday morning near Copley, where about 20 feet of wire fell onto a Green Line trolley.

In that area, the MBTA found about five repairs had been previously made and decided to replace 200 feet of overhead wire this week during overnight shifts, Eng said.

The string of incidents that raised concerns about the condition of the Green Line’s catenary systems began last Friday during the afternoon rush when the MBTA shut down the entire Green Line extension for several hours after a pantograph failed on a trolley near Lechmere station. Scores of passengers were forced to walk along the tracks.

The overhead electrical system on the Green Line extension, which fully opened last December, uses cables, pulleys, and weights to control how much tension is applied to the power lines, the T said.

In that case, equipment known as a cutout, which functions like a circuit breaker, failed and was replaced, Eng said. The T tweeted that the equipment failed “prematurely” and appears to be an isolated case.

Eng said “nothing would indicate that we have a widespread concern over there.”

In the three other failures, equipment like power cables or cutouts malfunctioned, the T said. Those failures occurred on the older part of the Green Line, where there are no pulleys or weights in place to adjust tension on the wires, the agency said.

The T has theorized that recent temperature swings may have caused that equipment to break down, Eng said.

On Tuesday, the T replaced trolley service with shuttle buses between Copley and Kenmore stations because of a power problem. On Wednesday, a pantograph failed on a C branch trolley that was traveling near St. Paul Street in Brookline.

Maria Hardiman, spokesperson for the Department of Public Utilities, which regulates the MBTA, said the agency is investigating the power issues facing the Green Line. The department has sent investigators to the scenes of disabled Green Line trolleys, monitored radio communications, and requested investigative information about the catenary issues, she said.

Further, the agency has engineers who specialize in electrical power systems and vehicles and oversee the MBTA’s “investigative process into the root cause of these incidents.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.