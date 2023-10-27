Maine residents share feelings of grief amidst the tragedy in Lewiston

If you have a connection to the area and would like to tell us about your experience, call 617-849-7301‬ and leave us a voicemail or fill out the form at the bottom of this article.

We received several heart-wrenching messages from people with ties to Lewiston and its neighboring communities. Many of them expressing horror as they process the events that have unfolded over the last few days.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most powerful responses we’ve received so far:

“Today, from the safe distance of my home in Newton, MA, I now watch in disbelief as my friends and family 150 miles north live in lockdown, fearful of walking their dogs and going to work. Keeping shades pulled and outdoor activities limited. I see the familiar sites in the background of news reporters. My phone pings with updates. My cousin’s workplace was used to land helicopters. My friend reports the streets are void of any cars. Another reports her adult children are just a few miles from the gunman’s home. As bodies are identified, a classmate confirms a connection to one of the victims. As the shock starts to wear off, the grieving process has just begun, just as it did for everyone in Wakefield 23 years ago and for those in Greater Boston 10 years ago. It is a process that eventually eases only to be triggered with the next mass shooting. We grieve the loss of lives. We grieve the loss of innocence for children whose bowling league was struck down by a murderer. We grieve our shattered dream that the last senseless killing would not happen again. The zip code changes, the venue changes, but the grief remains the same. From 150 miles away, the only thing I can do is wait, watch, and pray. It hardly seems like enough for my loved ones who are living the fear and pain in real time.” -Carmen Aliber

“I am sad and angry. People think that it’ll never happen here and then it does. Then you go through the grief and the anger and and the numbness I feel right now that we keep subjecting ourselves to this again and again. Right now even though I am in Portland it is hard not to feel trapped while we wait for Mr. Card to be found... It is hard, I was on duty as a 911 dispatcher in Portland both the night of the shooting and tonight and even though we are not directly involved with Lewiston it’s been hard listening to their radio traffic and hearing what their dispatchers and officers are going through.” -Matt Taylor

“I feel furious that we keep letting this happen. Absolutely furious, disgusted, disappointed, and horrified. Incredibly anxious for my family in Maine and for all Americans. So disturbed that part of my job as a parent will inevitably be explaining to my children why gun violence is a thing here — that people care more about gun access than their lives.” -Carolyn C.

“I work at Central Maine Medical Center. As I drove to the hospital for my shift, my chest felt heavier and heavier. When I left the parking garage, I was taken aback seeing police armed with AR 15s. My gut has been in my throat a I follow this in between patient care. It’s like there is a weighted blanket over the whole hospital. My head is in a fog, I want to go home... It was still dark when I went to work not knowing if I would make it safely. I made sure I gave kisses” -Liz E.

“My family and I just moved to Maine from Massachusetts last year. It had always been my dream to live in this beautiful, rural state. It is idyllic; the perfect place to raise children. Maine is one of the safest states. So when the mass shooting happened, it was a reminder of how we can’t count on anything anymore. We are still roiling from political pandemonium, the antisocial remnants of the pandemic, and the increased violence and chaos that has marked our country ever since 2016. Maine is a big state, and we don’t live particularly close to where the shootings happened, but my worst nightmare is sending my kids to school and having an active shooter appear. They stayed home today. They will stay home tomorrow. They are scared, and so am I. Thank you to the medical personnel, first responders, and law-enforcement officers who strive to protect us. I worry for them as they are outgunned by individuals with weapons of war. Our politicians are NOT doing enough to keep citizens safe.” -Mary G.

