Voices from Lewiston: In the wake of mass shootings, listen to members of the community in their own words

The accounts include a woman who went to Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant with her husband and young daughter and waited as she learned his fate, a mother and daughter who were at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and ran when gunshots rang out, and the owner of a gun store in nearby Lisbon Falls.

Listen to their accounts below.

Brenda Hathaway

Brenda Hathaway, showed photos of her husband, Maxx Hathaway. Samantha J. Gross/Globe staff

Hathaway, 38, of Lewiston, speaks to reporter Samantha J. Gross before Hathaway learned the fate of her husband, Maxx. Maxx Hathaway has since been confirmed by family as one of the victims.

Sara Welch

Welch, 32, of Lewiston, speaks to reporter Samantha J. Gross about Welch’s fear that her daughter’s coach is among the dead.

Daniel Buck

Buck, the owner of Buck’s Guns in nearby Lisbon Falls, speaks to reporter Sarah Ryley about how lawful gun owners should not be punished because one person “snaps.”

