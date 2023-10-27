In Maine right now, the kids are not all right

Isha panicked — and then she acted. “I didn’t even turn off the stove,” said the high school junior. “I ran to lock the doors, turned off the lights, and then had to go back in the kitchen because the tea was on.”

LEWISTON, Maine — In the kitchen of her home in Lewiston on Wednesday evening, 16-year-old Isha Abdullahi was making tea for her parents when her big brother called. Lock the doors, he told her — someone had shot up the bowling alley nearby, and the guy was on the loose.

Advertisement

She quickly explained what was happening in Somali to her parents, and then they worked together to barricade their doors.

Now, nothing feels safe. Not for her, not for her younger siblings — and not for many of the kids across the state. At a time when they should be putting the finishing touches on Halloween costumes they are instead stuck at home, scared. Schools are closed, soccer tournaments are canceled.

In the area closest to Lewiston, as police continue their extensive manhunt for the shooter in Maine’s deadliest attack on record, they are sheltering in place, bringing back memories of early COVID lockdowns, but with an added layer of terror.

Emily Juco Cyr, a second grader at Farwell Elementary School in Lewiston, said she can’t stop feeling scared. Since school closed, she said she’s spending a lot of time in her bedroom — even the living room feels scary, she said. So she hugs her favorite stuffed animal, a panda named Berry that smells like blueberries, lies in bed, and watches shows on Netflix.

“I just feel very scared,” she said. “That guy is on the loose — they don’t know where he is.”

Her dad, Ricardo Juco, said he and Emily’s mom have tried to spare her from as many details as they can, but it’s hard, given how close to home this hit. “We don’t tend to put light on the scary parts of the world for our kids,” he said.

Advertisement

But in a place where everyone knows everyone, he’s not sure how long he’ll be able to keep those details hidden.

Juco — like other parents across the state, and those who have dealt with shootings in their hometowns — is wrestling with the question of how to talk with his kids about a violent attack. What do they need to know, and what can be skipped in hopes of preserving some degree of innocence for at least a bit longer?

“There are just so many other things they should be focusing on. We don’t need them being worried,” he said.

Jennifer Kanwit, who lives in Brunswick, is some 20 miles southeast of Lewiston — far enough away that her family isn’t required to shelter in place, but close enough that schools are shuttered and everyone is on edge.

Her kids, ages 8 and 10, just finished lockdown drills at their elementary school — an experience that a decade or two ago might have seemed extreme, but now is just a regular part of education, like it or not. “Sometimes it feels like, are we just trying to normalize this stuff?,” she said.

There’s certain language that parents and schools use — referring to a “bad person” or a “dangerous person” — but the details are usually obscured to make things less frightening for young kids. That’s harder when it’s close to home.

Advertisement

Since the shootings Wednesday night, Kanwit said she and her husband are stressing to the kids that they’re safe, and that the best way to stay safe is to stay home. She’s heard from other parent friends about family sleepovers to quell scared kids’ fears.

“It just breaks my heart to see kids feeling so sad and scared about something that we just don’t have enough answers about,” Kanwit said.

At Abdullahi’s house, that fear has been unshakable. Her 7-year-old sister, in particular, is struggling. Abdullahi has been sharing a bed with her to make her feel safe, but nothing works. “She wakes up in the middle of the night and she’s shaking — it’s hard for her to breathe,” she said.

On Friday, Abdullahi called out of her job working at McDonald’s. Just leaving the house felt too unsafe.

Maybe Saturday, or soon, she’s hoping things can go back to normal, when she felt safe doing the things that teenagers do. Though it’s hard to imagine ever going back quite to how it was.

Officials identify all 18 victims, rescind shelter-in-place order at Friday press conference Share The victims range in age from 14 to 76 years old. They include a married couple and a father and 14-year-old son.

Read more coverage:

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.