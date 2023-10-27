In the wake of Lewiston shootings, scrutiny falls on Maine’s unique ‘yellow flag’ law

The tragedy this week has touched off a fresh debate about gun policy in Maine, which has New England’s most permissive firearms laws, high rates of gun ownership, and low levels of violent crime . As facts continue to emerge about the suspect, Robert Card II, and the mental health struggles that preceded this week’s massacre, a shocked state is wondering: Was this a failure of policy, a failure of communication, or something else entirely?

In 2023, authorities say, a Maine man with a history of mental health struggles and erratic behavior — a record that was known to his family, the Army Reserves, and the New York State Police — shot dozens of people in a Lewiston, Maine, bowling alley and a bar, killing at least 18, injuring 13 more, and triggering a manhunt that has yet to locate him.

In 2019, Maine passed a law designed to keep firearms out of the hands of people in mental health crises so severe they were at risk to themselves or others.

A product of legislative compromise in this Democratic-led, gun-loving state, Maine’s “yellow flag” law is unique in the country, a reflection of the state’s relationship with firearms. To even begin seeking a weapons restriction, law enforcement officers must believe an individual is in an acute mental health crisis that makes them a risk to themself or others, and must take that person into protective custody. Only after an assessment from a mental health provider can law enforcement ask a judge to order a weapons restriction.

Under the broader “red flag” laws in place in more than 20 other states, an individual does not have to be in protective custody, and no medical assessment is required, to ask a judge for a weapons restriction. In some states, family members can go directly to a judge without even involving law enforcement.

“I guess it’s better than nothing,” Margaret Groban, a former federal prosecutor in Maine with three decades of experience, said of the yellow flag law. But Maine’s version is “just so burdensome,” she said, pointing to the law enforcement and medical assessment steps as obstacles that could slow an urgent decision.

Much remains unknown about Card’s interactions with authorities before Wednesday night’s rampage. No weapons restriction was issued for Card through the state’s yellow flag law process, according to the Maine attorney general’s office, though the agency could not say whether the process was ever initiated.

“I’m heavily involved in the conversation on the yellow flag law, but the reality for today is I’m not going to talk specifically about who knew what and when,” Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters at a news conference Friday morning. “We’re still actively involved in a very dynamic situation here.”

Asked whether he could confirm warnings were issued about Card, Sauschuck said, “I cannot.”

Over the summer, Card was training with his unit in the Army Reserves when military leaders observed him acting erratically. They contacted New York State Police, who transported Card to the Keller Army Community Hospital at the US Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., for medical evaluation. A bulletin provided to law enforcement this week said Card had been in a mental health facility for two weeks this summer and that he had reported “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” the military base. Card’s family had also alerted police and military officials that he was in crisis, his sister-in-law told NBC News.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether authorities in New York communicated concerns about Card to authorities in Maine. New York State Police declined to comment Friday on the ongoing investigation.

For some, this week’s events showed that officials — either in New York, Maine, or both — had failed to respond to obvious signs that Card could be dangerous.

“Somebody dropped the ball,” said Billy Bob Faulkingham, the Republican minority leader in the Maine House of Representatives.

“It was clear that this man was a threat. … This guy was textbook for being [committed], which means he should have had his firearms removed from his possession,” Faulkingham added. “We already had strong laws in place to deal with this exact issue. They weren’t taken advantage of.”

But others say Maine’s law might not have ultimately removed weapons from Card, even if local authorities had been notified about the situation in New York.

Maine’s law addresses only a “tiny sliver of people in crisis,” said Sam Levy, regional legal director for the Northeast for Everytown for Gun Safety, an anti-gun-violence group. Even if Maine authorities knew about Card’s hospitalization over the summer, he might not have met the state’s strict criteria for pursuing a weapons restriction when he returned to the state, advocates said.

Gun control advocates had pressed Maine’s Legislature to enact a broader red flag law closer in line with those in many of its New England neighbors, but the Legislature rejected those efforts in favor of the yellow flag version that was a compromise involving the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, a hunting and gun rights group.

“I never liked it from the get-go,” said Lynn Ellis, legislative director for the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, who lives about 8 miles from where Card’s vehicle was found in Lisbon Wednesday night. Passing firearms legislation is difficult in a state where so many people own guns, she said.

“It’s an uphill battle,” she added. “And people have been saying to me today that now things will change. Really? I’d rather have those people alive. The fact that it takes a mass shooting to get action, that’s horrific.”

Even before this week’s tragedy, there were concerns about the effectiveness of Maine’s yellow flag law. Since it went into effect in 2020, just 81 orders have been issued for weapon restrictions, according to the state attorney general’s office. In the first two years the law was in place, it was very rarely employed, as law enforcement struggled to find medical practitioners willing to perform the required evaluations, as the Portland Press Herald reported. The law has been used more frequently in the wake of a telehealth contract with a behavioral health provider in Portland.

Republican Lisa Keim, a Maine senator who sponsored the yellow flag law, said the dearth of mental health professionals qualified to perform the assessments has been the greatest challenge.

“When it has been used, it has been effective,” she said of the law. Keim added that without more information about the tragedy this week, it’s hard to say what role the legislation might have played, but said she does not believe the rampage is an indication that the state needs a stricter law.

“It’s really hurtful right now for people to make this tragedy the epicenter of a gun battle,” she said. “Mainers are reeling. This has never happened in our state.”

Still, in the wake of the tragedy, others hoped for a shift in attitudes that could lead to a shift in policy. They pointed with optimism to Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston, who on Thursday reversed his stance on assault weapons, calling on Congress to ban them.

Rebecca Millett, a Democrat in the state Legislature who proposed a red flag law that was rejected, said, “I don’t think we gain much by trying to hypothesize” whether a different policy could have prevented Wednesday’s violence. “But I think this is a good opportunity for us to take a look at things and say, ‘OK, knowing what we know, what can we do now?’”

“I don’t know how we’re going to do it,” Millett added, growing emotional, “but it’s got to stop.”

Nick Stoico and Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.