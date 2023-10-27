Lewiston shooter will be taken into custody ‘one way or another,’ top public safety official says

Public Safety Commissioner Michael J. Sauschuck said divers will use sonar as they move through the waters and will walk the shoreline as part of the massive search involving hundreds of law enforcement officers.

LEWISTON, Maine — The manhunt for Robert R. Card II expanded Friday to include divers searching the Androscoggin River in Lisbon near where his abandoned car was discovered shortly after he allegedly opened fire inside a bar and bowling alley Wednesday night, killing 18 people.

“I am not saying that we know the suspect is in the water,” Sauschuck said Friday morning at press conference at Lewiston City Hall. “You are going to see a bunch of people there. The river is a big piece of this [search].”

Sauschuck said authorities will hold daily briefings at 10 a.m. until Card is taken into custody. The on-scene investigation at the bowling alley and the bar where the shootings took place Wednesday night will continue for the next several days, he said.

The search will not be restricted Lisbon and the two crime scenes in Lewiston.

“We are going to be all over the place” as authorities sort through the more than 500 tips law enforcement officials have received since Wednesday night.

Shelter-in-place orders remain in place Friday in Lewiston, Auburn, Lisbon and Bowdoin. Officials will be reviewing whether to adjust the limitations, he said.

Sauschuck confirmed that a “note” was found during the searches Thursday, but declined to say what information it contained or to specify where it was found.

The commissioner expressed confidence that Card will be located even though he has so far eluded the massive manhunt. “There is no question in my mind we will bring this individual into custody, one way or another,” he said.

Card’s sister-in-law said Friday her family is “absolutely heartbroken” in the wake of the shootings and is working with authorities.

“This is beyond belief,” Katie Card said by text message to a Globe reporter. “We are doing all we can with law enforcement, giving all information we can. Our hearts and prayers are constantly with these poor families.”

Katie Card is married to the brother of the suspect. Katie and her husband live on a stretch of Meadow Road in Bowdoin where the Card family owns a number of properties, according to public records.

On Thursday night, legions of police officers descended on Meadow Road to execute a search warrant, the Maine State Police said.

“[W]e will not be making further statements at this time,” Katie Card said Friday.

Early Friday morning in Lewiston, the only people on the streets here were the dozens of reporters camped outside Central Maine Medical Center with television cameras and gear, waiting for news about injured victims from Wednesday’s horrific shootings.

The impact of the shootings extends beyond neighboring communities and is being felt throughout the region.

In Portland, 35 miles away from where the shootings took place, a tour operator on Thames Street was overheard explaining to a group of cruise ship passengers that many of the local businesses are closed because of the Lewiston shootings.

“If I didn’t feel safe, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “But many of the people who work here are from that area and have been impacted, so if you see businesses that are closed, that’s most likely why.”

The search for Card, being carried out on land, by air, and on the water, has effectively locked down Androscoggin County for more than 36 hours. Speaking to CNN late Thursday night, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said the lockdown is necessary to “cover all bases and keep residents safe.”

Public schools in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin, and Brunswick announced they would cancel classes Friday, the a second straight day.

Although many of the victims have been identified by family and friends, officials have not yet released their names, Sheline said.

It often takes time to identify victims due to the “nature of what happened,” citing time it takes to gather evidence, he told the network.

Card has been a member of the US Army Reserve since 2002, currently holds the rank of first sergeant and his assigned duty is as a petroleum supply specialist, the Army said. He did not receive specialized firearms training, the Army said in a statement.

Card is the father of a teenaged son from his marriage in 2005 to Cara L. Lamb which ended in divorce two years later, according to court records. The couple were married by a notary public Oct. 1, 2005 in Brunswick, and jointly filed for divorce in Sagadahoc County court in 2007, records show.

Their son’s name and date of birth were redacted by the court, but he was born by 2006, according to custody arrangements described in court papers.

The 2007 divorce agreement was updated in 2013 to add this requirement: “It is further ordered that all guns in either party’s home shall be under lock and key during which time they are not being used.”

Card, who listed his home address as 941 Meadow Road in Bowdoin throughout the proceedings that lasted several years, described himself as self-employed, and represented himself in court.

There is no reference to Card’s reported history of mental illness in the documents.

The shootings, which plunged Maine into mourning, have been widely condemned, with President Biden pledging the full resources of the federal government to apprehend the suspect.

Law enforcement seen outside the home of suspect Robert Card's father and brother in Bowdoin, Maine, on Oct. 26, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Legions of police combed through neighborhoods, rural properties, and a nearby river on Thursday. In the evening, they converged on a home owned by Card’s father on a rural road of Bowdoin.

A helicopter circled overhead, a spotlight shone on the house, and an officer, through a loudspeaker, urged anyone in the house to come outside and place their hands on a truck in the driveway. No one exited the home. Officials said police were following standard routine while executing a search warrant at the property.

Investigators also searched a boat launch near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon where they found Card’s white Subaru Outback. The US Coast Guard searched nearby waterways with a boat and aircraft. Records show that Card owns a 12-foot green 2019 Sea-Doo boat.

The shooting, the largest mass killing in the US this year, rapidly unfolded Wednesday night at two popular Lewiston recreation spots.

Law enforcement personnel worked Thursday outside the home of shooting suspect Robert Card in Bowdoin, Maine. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported that a man was shooting inside Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley that was hosting its weekly youth bowling league, police said. Then, at 7:08 p.m., more calls came in, this time reporting an active shooter at a bar about 4 miles away, Ross said.

Hospital officials said the first patient arrived at Central Maine Healthcare at 7:24 p.m. Over the next 45 minutes, 14 more were admitted. Three of them died, and three more were in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Seven victims were killed at the bowling alley and eight were killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille, police, said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Card, charging him with eight counts of murder. More murder counts are likely be added as additional victims are identified, police said. The records have been impounded pending his arrest, records show.

Card was charged with operating under the influence in 2007, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $500 in court fines, records show.

