Why Maine? Why not?

In Maine’s second-largest city, like everywhere, people are shocked that the kind of mass murder that lays waste to other places has found their beloved community too.

On Wednesday night, a gunman armed with a weapon of war went on a deadly rampage in a Lewiston bowling alley and a bar, killing 18.

“We always have weapons around, that’s just what we do. We’ve never had anything like this happen here,” one resident told the Globe.

“Like, it is something you think would never happen,” a child grazed by a bullet at the bowling alley told PBS. “I never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg. Why?”

“We’re going: ‘This is Maine. This is not happening. This stuff doesn’t happen in Maine. Everybody’s nice. We usually don’t have problems,” a man who was bowling when the gunman started firing told the New York Times.

Who ever expects this? And, at this point, who ever doesn’t?

How could this happen in tight-knit Lewiston? And in such quintessential hubs of American community – a beloved bowling alley, a bar hosting a cornhole competition?

How could this happen in a Louisville bank? How could this happen at a Christian elementary school in Nashville? How could this happen at a California mushroom farm? How could this happen at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park? How could this happen at a Walmart in Chesapeake? How could it happen at another Walmart in El Paso? How could this happen at a gay club in Colorado Springs, and another in Orlando? How could this happen at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park?

How could this happen at a Uvalde elementary school? How could it happen at an elementary school in Sandy Hook? How could this happen at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo? How could this happen at a high school in Michigan? How could this happen at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis? How could this happen at a college in Michigan, in Virginia, in California, in Illinois? How could this happen at an Aurora movie theater? How could this happen at a country music festival in Las Vegas? How could this happen at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, an AME church in Charleston, a synagogue in Pittsburgh?

If each of these places wasn’t quintessentially American before, it is now – that status rendered incontrovertible and indelible as soon as the first shots were fired.

“Every one of these situations is so tragic, so outside of the norm, that it makes it difficult for community members of all types in all locations…to fathom how these kinds of things occur in the greatest country in the world,” Maine’s Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said last week.

How great can a country be that lets this happen, over and over?

Leaders in Washington and in too many states block the most pathetic, basic gun safety measures because they’re entirely owned by the gun lobby, and terrified of offending voters trained to believe unfettered access to guns is the most sacrosanct of American values. The gun manufacturers grow their profits and expand a market they saturated long ago by turning an entire political party into second amendment absolutists who sport AR-15 pins on their lapels alongside their American flags.

All of those bodies piling up around the country, tearing chasms of grief into random communities, aren’t enough to persuade. There will never be enough death to give most of these politicians pause.

Reinstate a ban on weapons designed to massacre as many people as possible? Heaven forfend!

Though now that one of the weapons he voted not to ban has torn through his own community, Lewiston Democratic Representative Jared Golden has decided prohibiting them makes sense after all. Better too late than never.

The rest of them will not be moved. Keeping guns away from people who are a danger to themselves and others, including domestic abusers and those exhibiting signs of mental illness; banning accessories that allow shooters to fire endlessly without reloading; doing basic background checks on everybody who buys a gun – all of these tiny safety measures are non-starters.

The guns are never the problem. No, it’s always something else: They’ll tell you mass shootings are caused not by firearms but by mental illness, or by video games, or by “the human heart,” or abortion, or by teaching evolution (those last three come courtesy of our new House Speaker, a Christian Nationalist now second in line to the presidency). Better values and good guys with guns will save us.

Their posture defies not just logic and morality, but democracy, too: Most Americans – including their own voters – support the meager safety measures conservatives refuse to entertain. But their party has lost its taste for democracy, too.

In the greatest country in the world, God, guns and power are what matter now – and not necessarily in that order.

How could it happen here? How could it not?

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.