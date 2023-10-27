Profiles of the lives lost in the Maine mass shootings

A volunteer youth bowling coach known for encouraging children and a bar manager whose father said tried to confront the shooter and died “a hero” were among the at least 18 people killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. Eight more people died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.

On Friday, authorities released the full list names of those killed:

Robert E. Violette, Lucille M. Violette, Michael R. Deslauriers II, Jason Adam Walker, Peyton Brewer-Ross, Joseph Lawrence Walker, Tricia C. Asselin, Joshua A. Seal, William A. Young, Aaron Young, Arthur Fred Strout, Maxx A. Hathaway, Stephen M. Vozzella, Bryan MacFarlane, William Frank Brackett, Ronald G. Morin, Thomas Ryan Conrad, and Keith D. Macneir.

Below are their stories. The Globe will update this file as we learn more.













Brenda Hathaway, 38, showed photos of her husband, Maxx Hathaway. Samantha J. Gross/Globe staff

Maxx Hathaway

Friends and family of Maxx Hathaway remembered him as a loving father of two girls, an avid gamer and pool player.

Hathaway was last seen at Schemengees Bar and Grille on Wednesday night. His wife, Brenda Hathaway, now eight months pregnant with his third daughter, was with him and their youngest, Lilian, at Schemengees, but left early when their toddler started getting fussy. Her husband stayed behind to play pool.

A GoFundMe campaign started by one of his sisters, Kelsay Hathaway, described Maxx Hathaway as a “goofy, down to earth person” who “always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on.” Along with gaming and shooting pool, he who loved anime and joking around, his sister wrote. He was full-time stay-at-home dad to Lilian.

“Nothing really prepares you for the sudden and shocking loss of a loved one, especially when it happens in such a tragedy,” his sister Courtney Hathaway wrote in a Facebook post.

Arthur Strout

Arthur Strout, a 42-year-old father of five, was killed while playing pool at Schemengees Bar & Grill, according to his brother, Tyler Barnard.

The oldest of five brothers in a family with seven kids, Artie, as he was known, grew to love pool at a young age, under the tutelage of his father, Arthur Barnard. The father and son were playing together the night of the shooting, but Arthur Barnard left just minutes before the shooter opened fire.

Arthur Strout GoFundMe

“That’s what we did in this family. We’re pool players,” Tyler Barnard said. “And when Artie was young my dad would have Artie practice his bank shots, do cue ball drills, learn the different shots.”

Barnard said his brother was shooting pool at the second table in from the entrance to the bar, at a table that had recently been renovated with new felt and banks, when the shooter burst in the door. “There’s been reports that a group of people rushed the shooter, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Artie was one of them. That’s who he was.”

Strout shared five children with his wife, Kristy Walsh, and worked as a caregiver, according to Barnard. Strout was the chief breadwinner for his family, so Barnard said they are now grappling with how to help Walsh with their basic expenses. “We’re not wealthy people, and Kristy is struggling to figure out how she’s going to deal with basics of keeping the lights on, paying for medication for her son that insurance won’t cover, making car payments.”

Barnard created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help support his brother’s family and pay for funeral expenses. Barnard said the family met together Friday morning at a funeral home, and said everyone was burned out from the horror and emotions.

“I’m usually a loud person. I’ve never had my breath taken away, never been speechless, but now I’ve gone silent,” Barnard said.

Steve Vozzella

“My brother in law Steve Vozzella got killed in mass shooting in Maine playing deaf cornhole and he worked post office union members so please give their families condolences with his 2 kids and wife,” his brother-in-law, Jason Stepchuk, said via Facebook.

Lynn, Mass. resident David Ray said via Facebook that he’d coached Vozzella on the baseball team of the Beverly School for the Deaf when Vozzella was a student there.

Steve Vozella Maine State Police

“I’m crushed by this,” Ray wrote. “Steve was married less than a year ago, enjoying life in Maine when this happen. ... Steve was a fine Student Athlete, but an even better person. My heart goes out to his family and friends. God Bless.”

Thomas Conrad

Thomas Conrad was known to regulars at Just-in-Time Recreation for his big, welcoming smile and the care he took with children, offering them small gifts and words of encouragement on the lanes.

They described Conrad, 34, as selfless, a man who would do anything for his young daughter, and who took pains to make sure that everyone at the bowling alley had what they needed.

Wednesday night was no different, said Janet Gabri, who was at Just-in-Time with her children when the killer walked in.

“He died trying to stop the shooter,” Gabri said via Facebook messenger. “He gave all of us extra time to make those split second decisions to get away and save our children.”

Thomas Conrad Maine State Police

A friend, who said she was supposed to meet him after work the night of the shooting, remembered him on Facebook: “He was such a good man and truly had the best heart and died a hero.”

A woman identifying herself as the grandmother to Conrad’s daughter said she will “mourn for Thomas Conrad because I know in my heart he did what he needed to do to help others.”

The Oak Hill High School alumni group identified Conrad as one of three graduates killed in the shooting; others included Michael Deslauriers and Jason Walker.

Known to some as Tommy, Conrad’s generosity made a big impression on Noah Leclair, who would occasionally stop by the bowling alley with his 3-year-old daughter.

“Last time we were there he brought her some superhero action figures because she was carrying a bowling ball by herself,” recalled Leclair, who last visited the bowling alley about a week ago. “She was a superhero!”

Leclair added that it was “heartbreaking” when he saw Conrad’s picture online.

“I saw his face and recognized him immediately, my heart just sank,” said Leclair, who said he wasn’t surprised at reports that Conrad had charged the shooter. “He definitely seemed like the kind of selfless person that would do that.”

Gabri, who said Conrad spoke about his daughter often and liked to joke with youth bowlers, said she would never forget his bravery that night.

“He saved us,” she said. “He was a true hero and I will forever be grateful for his selfless act of courage.”





Ron Morin

Friends remembered Ron Morin, 55 of Lewiston, as a welcoming, funny man who could bring cheer to an entire room in a moment. A regular in the cornhole leagues and tournaments at Schemengees and a popular adult softball umpire, Morin worked for many years at Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast. He left behind a wife and two children.

“Our family is beyond devastated and appreciates the love and prayers we have received,” said Morin’s daughter-in-law, Allyson Morin, in a Facebook post.

Justin Pelletier, a sports editor in North Carolina who formerly worked for the Lewiston Sun Journal, knew Ron for around a decade from the softball league.

Ron Morin Maine State Police

“Probably one of the funniest human beings I’ve ever been around,” Pelletier said in an interview, echoing a popular sentiment in social media tributes to Morin.

Family, classmates from Lewiston High School, coworkers, and others poured out their grief over losing him on Facebook, while Morin’s own Facebook page stands as a testament to his sense of humor — a catalog of near-daily jokes and funny images.

Morin’s sense of humor helped him as an umpire, Pelletier said. He was able to keep the game under control without losing the fun, said Pelletier, who regularly pitched in games Morin umpired.

“That’s a testament to how he was able to interact with everyone, be so cordial, and funloving, and honest with everybody out there,” Pelletier said. “He was able to turn any interaction into a positive one.”

Morin’s success on the softball diamond typified who he was, said Pelletier.

“Obviously he was a father and a husband and the stuff he brought to his job were of far greater importance, but the fact that he was able to do that so well is a testament to the sort of person he was,” he said.

Josh Hoyt, 28 of Portland, knew Morin from the cornhole league and tournaments at Schemengees, and said in an interview that Morin and fellow victim Joe Walker were part of why Hoyt made the trip every week up from Portland.

“He was friendly as can be,” Hoyt said “I just felt so welcomed in that place.”

Hoyt recalled one of the first times he ever went to Schemengees, a couple of years ago. Morin was filling in as a substitute in the Tuesday night league Hoyt played in. As Walker was addressing the players ahead of the night’s play, Morin kept interrupting.

“Joe raised his voice at him, there was a split-second of tenseness, and then smiles break across both their faces and everyone’s laughing,” Hoyt recalled. “He was one of those guys that, the first time I ever saw him there, you knew that everybody knew him, and everybody respected him and enjoyed his company.”

Hoyt called Morin a “hardworking guy” and said they liked to poke fun at each other, make each other laugh, and share a beer.

“He’d just light up the room,” Hoyt said. “If you were playing, you would hear him in the background, and you couldn’t help but snicker.”

Playing against Morin was just as fun as playing with him, Hoyt said, but it wasn’t easy.

“I remember ... how nonchalant he would be about throwing. You’d think, I’m trying 110 percent over here, and he’s giving 50 percent, and he keeps getting them in,” Hoyt recalled. “I look up, and he’s laughing at me, ‘You’ll get it one day.’”









Joshua Seal was the official interpreter for briefings from the governor's office and Maine Centers for Disease Control during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pine Tree Society

Joshua Seal

Joshua Seal was a father of four who was widely recognized as a leader in Maine’s deaf community. He served as director of interpreting services at the Pine Tree Society, a nonprofit for people with disabilities with a location in Auburn, Maine, and was an official ASL interpreter during briefings from the governor’s office and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Erin Rice, the Pine Tree Society’s chief development officer.

“The tragic death of Joshua Seal left an enormous hole in Maine’s Deaf community,” Rice wrote in an emailed statement. “He not only impacted the lives of deaf people and their families, he made communication and understanding possible in countless situations as an interpreter, mentor and tireless advocate.”

Seal also leaves a “lasting legacy” for his work with the Dirigo Experience, an overnight summer camp program for deaf youth, Rice said.

“He was committed to breaking the cycle of isolation and creating safe space for Deaf people,” she said. “Violence of this scale in Maine is without precedent and this is the time when the Deaf community needs him the most. The ripple effects of his loss are truly unfathomable.”

Friends and colleagues said he had been a role model for deaf children, and was passionate about making their lives less isolated and giving them confidence.

“He gave children an insight that nothing is impossible,” said Kevin Bohlin. He helped Seal launch the camp, which was named after the state’s motto, “Dirigo,” or, “I lead,” in Latin.

“He allowed Maine deaf and hard of hearing youths to have a place to grow and lead,” Bohlin said. “This is one of the best ways that we can continue to remember and honor Josh, by continuing his vision to strengthen and bring together the deaf community.”

His wife, Elizabeth, described him on Facebook as “the world’s BEST father.”

“Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate,” she wrote. “He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson. He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for.”









Billy Brackett

Billy Brackett’s mother, Laura, confirmed he was killed while he was out at Schemengees Bar & Grille to play in a deaf cornhole league.

“He was a great guy,” Brackett’s mother said in a brief interview. “He love to play darts, and cornhole, and baseball.”

Brackett proposed to his wife, Kristina, on Christmas Day, 2019, and they married Aug. 1, the following year, according to Kristina Brackett’s Facebook page. The couple had their first child, Sandra, in February 2021.

Billy Brackett GoFundMe

In a GoFundme posted Friday afternoon, his family described Brackett as an active member of the deaf community. His Facebook page stated he lived in Brunswick and worked as a package handler at FedEx. His page’s introduction simply said, “The Silent Giant.”

“We are saddened by the tragedy of losing such a gentle soul,” his family posted in a statement on the fund-raising page.

Fed Ex spokesperson Meredith Miller also shared a statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team member, William “Billy” Brackett, following the tragic mass shooting in Lewiston. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with Billy’s loved ones and those affected by this senseless act of violence. We have reached out to Billy’s family to offer our support during this incredibly difficult time.”





Bryan MacFarlane

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, was part of a group in the deaf community participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN.

He grew up in the Greater Portland, Maine, area, Keri Brooks, who is also deaf, told the Globe via text. He later moved to Vermont and Ohio before recently returning to Maine, she said.

Despite his deafness, MacFarlane was able to obtain his commercial drivers license.

Bryan MacFarlane Keri Brooks

“My family and Bryan were really proud of his license,” sister Keri Brooks told the Globe. “He worked really hard to obtain that. Vermont Vocational Rehabilitation worked with Bryan and the training company to make sure he passed the test.””My brother was well-liked in the Deaf community,” she said. “He was always very helpful, volunteering to assist people with various tasks like moving stuff, yard work and the like.”

She posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook: “It’s so hard to believe that my baby brother is gone. Especially due to a tragic event that not only took his life but also took my childhood friend’s life, a CDI friend’s life and injured several Deaf friends. Even though my brother and I were not close, I was and am proud to have a Deaf brother, someone like me. Rest in peace, Bryan Michael MacFarlane.”

Bill and Aaron Young

Bill Young and his 14-year-old son, Aaron, were killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley while they were out for an evening with their bowling league, Bill’s brother Rob Young told Reuters.

Reuters reported that Rob Young had flown from Baltimore to Lewiston on Thursday to help his sister-in-law in her frantic search for information after the pair had not been heard from since Wednesday when they went bowling.

Bill Young Maine State Police

“Bill was a hardworking man who was all about his family,” his GoFundMe page states. “He was always trying to make people laugh and always enjoyed life to the fullest. If anyone ever needed anything, Bill and his wife were the first to lend a hand.”

Aaron was described as a gentle and thoughtful kid who enjoyed watching “Family Guy,” bowling, and “doing anything his father was doing,” according to the GoFundMe page.

In an email to the Globe, Winthrop Public Schools Superintendent Jim Hodgkin confirmed that Aaron was a student in the district. He was freshman at the high school, he said.

Aaron Young Maine State Police

The Winthrop Public Schools were closed Friday due to the ongoing manhunt, and a two-hour delay was planned for Monday to allow crisis teams to meet with school staff, Hodgkin said in a statement on the district’s website.

“This is tremendous tragedy for our area, our town, our students, and everyone,” Hodgkin said in the statement. “This is uncharted territory. My heart is broken by this and I implore you all to be patient with everyone through this process. This is going to be a process that will take a long time.”

Tricia Asselin Facebook

Tricia Asselin

It was Tricia Asselin’s day off from work at the Just-In-Time Recreation, but she had the chance to combine two of her favorite things: Spending time with family and bowling. She was there at the bowling alley with her sister Bobbi Nichols on Wednesday night, happily bowling a few frames, according to their mother, when tragedy struck.

Asselin, 53, was one of 18 people killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday night. She left behind a son, Brandon, who just celebrated his 25th birthday last week, Asselin’s mother Alicia Lachance told the Globe.

“She was a very loving mother to her son,” Lachance said. “He was her whole life. Her family was her whole life.”

Lachance lives in Florida now, and said she saw the shooting on the news.

“I knew immediately. I called her phone and she didn’t answer,” she said, choking up. “I knew right away. I just knew.”

She said her other daughter Bobbi-Lynn Nichols was at the bowling alley but was unharmed.

Asselin always gave her all, Lachance said. Asselin — then Tricia Johnson — lettered in softball in high school in Bowdoin, and continued bowling and golfing as an adult. Lachance said Asselin was very competitive, and passed the love of these sports down to her son, who enjoyed golfing with her.

A single mom, Asselin worked several jobs, including at Walmart, a trucking company, Apple Valley Golf Course, and Just-In-Time Recreation, where she worked part-time for about a decade.

Coworkers and friends mourned Asselin on social media. Bob Tibbets wrote on Facebook that Asselin was “a staple at Apple Valley and the bowling alley.”

“She was so kind and caring and put others ahead of herself,” Tibbets wrote.

Marcos Ruiz, a first-year student at Bates College in Lewiston, said he met Asselin at the bowling alley and they became fast friends, bonding over their passion for bowling.

“She just radiated positive energy from the first moment we walked in and she greeted us,” Ruiz said in an interview. “She was so kind-hearted and willing to help anyone.”

Asselin encouraged Ruiz and his friend to join a bowling league, and comforted their anxieties about being away from home, settling into college life in Maine. She shared her phone number and told them to reach out if they ever needed anything.

“She didn’t even know us and she was so willing to help us and be there for us, and that’s why we became close for the short amount of time that we knew her,” Ruiz said. “Everyone should want to be that kind of figure.”

Bob Violette Facebook

Bob Violette

To know Bob Violette is to know the fulcrum of the bowling community in Lewiston, Maine.

He was the reason parents drove their children to Lewiston on Saturday mornings from neighboring cities like Augusta and Portland, to get lessons from a man they described as a kind, dedicated coach who was always encouraging, even if a child missed a mark.

And to some, the 76-year-old retired Sears mechanic is the reason for living.

Robert and Lucille Violette Maine State Police

“I went to Lewiston High School and was part of a gang. He got me out of that,” said Isaiah Smith, who took interest in bowling per the recommendation of Violette’s grandson, who was a classmate of his. “He kept me from dying, probably.”

Violette, known for his warm personality and pocket laser pointer used to help young bowlers throw perfect curves, was killed Wednesday alongside his wife, Lucy, during the league’s weekly practice at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, family members told news outlets Thursday.

Tobie Colgan, whose 8-year old daughter had just joined the bowling league at the start of the school year in September, remembered Bob Violette as “a kind old man who always had a smile on his face.”

The Maine bowling legend “was so welcoming, and really took his time with the kids,” Eli Colgan said.

In a tight-knit league where many of the children started in kindergarten, it could have been easy for the Colgans’ daughter to feel out of place, but with the help of Violette, she settled in almost immediately.

“Playing with her friends, she [took to it] right away,” Colgan said, demonstrating how his daughter started off throwing the ball from between her legs.

“He paid really close attention to them,” Colgan said. “And the kids really responded to his energy.”

Violette strived to build a community atmosphere where parents could cheer their kids on while he coached and helped the children hone their skills. It was a full-family bonding experience, especially for longtime youth bowlers, and Violette and his wife, Lucy, were at the center of it.

The couple are survived by their three sons — Andrew, Tom and John Violette — as well as their daughter-in-law, Cassandra, and six grandchildren, according to a GoFundMe fund-raiser set up by the family.

In an interview with the Sun-Journal, their daughter-in-law said Violette “wouldn’t let you walk out the door without giving him a hug, and a kiss on the check. He was just there for everything.”

Angie Boynton, 43, drives her two children — Wyatt, 18 and Elizabeth, 12 — from Augusta to bowl with Violette. In an interview Friday, she started to tear up. She said those in the community feel that in a way, it made sense for the couple to die together, as one of them wouldn’t be able to go on without the other.

She said when she knew heard the news on Wednesday night, she knew “Bob and Lucy were there with all the kids.”

“I was like, there is no way Bob ran anywhere,” she said. “He stayed and protected those kids. That is just the way he was.”

Dan Trumble, who drives from Portland to bowl with Violette, echoed the sentiment.

He said for the coach, “teaching the next generation was his passion.” He added that he believes Violette died “protecting those kids at all costs.”

“People that didn’t have a chance to meet Bob sincerely missed out,” Trumble, 29, said. “He looked like Santa Claus and was as gentle as him, too. The world needs 1,000 Bobs.”

Lucy Violette

Family members confirmed Lucy Violette as one of the fatalities in a multiple-site shooting that left at least 18 dead and 13 injured, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported Friday afternoon.

Another beloved member of the local bowling community, Lucy was reportedly with her husband, Bob Violette, at Just-In-Time Recreation and stepped in to protect children when the shooting took place.

Lucy Violette left behind three sons — Andrew, Tom, and John — and daughter-in-law named Cassandra, as well as six grandchildren.

In a GoFundMe fund-raiser posted Friday afternoon, the family called the woman a “kind and caring” presence who worked for the Lewiston School Department for about 50 years.

Isaiah Smith of Monmouth, 20, used to live in Lewiston and often encountered Lucy while bowling. Whenever he showed up to the alleys, Lucy Violette would always offer cookie, brownies, or some other snack to ensured no one bowled on an empty stomach.

“She was like the league mom,” Smith said.

In one Facebook post, Kaisha Pearl recalled Lucy’s constant check-ins on her children and inquiries to make sure Pearl kept in touch with Violette relatives in Oklahoma.

“She was a very kind soul and [the Violettes’] presence around the alley will forever be missed,” Pearl wrote.

In another Facebook post, Lucy was dubbed “the heart of their family” and “the perfect counterpart” to her husband’s liveliness. Whenever Bob could crack a joke, Lucy would often go “Oh, Bob!” and shoot him a glance that’d make her husband erupt with laughter.

Michael Deslauriers Facebook

Michael Deslauriers

Michael Deslauriers’ father, in a statement, said that his son was one of the people killed at Just-In-Time Recreation. His father, who shares the same name, said his son and a friend both were killed as they charged at the shooter after making sure their wives and several children were safe.

His father is chairman of the Sabattus Historical Society. “I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share,” his father said in a statement posted on the historical society’s Facebook page. “My son Michael Deslauriers II and his dearest friend Jason Walker were murdered last night at the bowling alley. They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter.”

Peyton Brewer-Ross Go Fund Me

Peyton Brewer-Ross

Peyton Brewer-Ross could quote the wrestler Ric Flair, talk up the new cornhole bags he ordered, and discuss the finer points of crafting a cheesecake. But perhaps no one — except perhaps its namesake — could rock a fire-engine red, fringe-lined, Slim Jim logo-emblazoned jacket like him.

“Not many people can pull off a ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage jacket. But he could,” Ralph Brewer, an older brother, said in a phone interview Friday. “He was the life of wherever he went.”

A young father and union pipefitter, Brewer-Ross, 40, was among the 18 killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, Maine, including Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, where Brewer-Ross and friends were playing in a cornhole tournament, his brother said.

Friends, co-workers, and family on Friday remembered him as an affable, “larger-than-life” presence who doted on his two-year-old daughter, Elle, and his partner, Rachael. He loved comics and superheroes, particular DC characters such as Superman and Lex Luthor, tattoos of whom were splashed across Brewer-Ross’s left arm.

He watched wrestling, and loved doing impressions of the “Macho Man” and Ric Flair, said Devin Ragnar, a fellow member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6 who graduated from an apprenticeship program alongside Brewer-Ross.

“Bottom line, Peyton was a kind, considerate individual,” said Ragnar, the local union’s spokesperson. “When you were talking to him, he was really listening.”

Brewer-Ross also was a baker, whipping up brownies or cupcakes to bring to the potluck dinners his apprenticeship class held, said Rebecca Wolfenden, a coworker of his at Bath Iron Works.

“The last thing he and I were really talking about were cheesecakes and how he was going to perfect making it without it cracking,” Wolfenden said, managing a laugh at the memory. “He was so determined. If he had his mind set on the goal, he was going to get there.”

Shortly before they finished their apprenticeship program, Wolfenden said Brewer-Ross’s mother died, helping drive him further to graduate.

“It really spoke volumes of him: ‘I have a goal and I’m going to get there. I’m going to make my mom proud. I’m going to make my daughter proud,’” Wolfenden said.

Brewer-Ross was a regular cornhole player, often playing in tournaments twice a week, including at Schemengees, Ralph Brewer said.

But Brewer-Ross had plans to scale back, his brother said and his appearance there Wednesday was his first in weeks because his car was out of commission. But he finally picked up his car around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and was “excited to toss some bags.”

“This was kind of the last effort [for him] at Schemengees,” Ralph Brewer said. “You shouldn’t feel like you can not come back from playing cornhole and having a couple of beers and hanging with your friends. . . . I’m sad, I’m mad, I’m depressed. Name all the things you can be and that’s what I am.”

Joe Walker Go Fund Me

Joseph Walker

Joseph Walker, 57, was known to friends as “Joe.” But to some, he was known as “cue ball.”

The nickname wasn’t just from his bald head, or from years playing on a pool league. It also captured his personality. Friends and family described him as a loving person who ran pool, darts, and cornhole tournaments to help those less fortunate.

“He ran all these leagues,” his father, Leroy Walker Sr., said in an interview. “People loved him for that. He made hundreds and hundreds of friends, which turned into thousands over the years.”

Many of those friends worked hard with him on his charity efforts, raising a lot of money for various groups, his father said. “That was his heart.”

Joseph Walker was at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, where he worked as a manager, on Wednesday night for a cornhole tournament when a gunman opened fire.

The elder Walker, an Auburn, Maine city councilor, said police told him that his son had tried to stop the gunman, running from behind the bar at him with a butcher knife. The gunman shot Walker twice in the stomach before he could reach him.

Among the many family members he leaves behind are his wife, Tracey, and two step-children, and two grandchildren.

“My dad has always been a hero to me,” Walker’s step-daughter, Bethany Welch, wrote in a Facebook post. “Growing up he never showed any fear for anything and he was always so brave to stand up for anyone who needed help. Dad always came to my rescue every time I called him. … I guess it’s time I shared my hero with everyone else.”

That selflessness was core to who Walker was, those who knew him said. He was a manager both at Schemengees and Station Grill Restaurant, putting in 80 hours a week between the two, said Brendan Fontaine, of Auburn, Maine, who worked with Walker through his mortgage company.

“This was a man of incredible integrity,” Fontaine said. “He was working two full time jobs, working extremely hard and willing and able to take whatever it could to secure this family home.”

Leroy said his son was such a hard worker, that he often had to visit him at work to see him. The last time he saw Walker was the day before the shooting, when Leroy stopped at the Station for breakfast while Walker worked. It was one of the few times Leroy let his son pay for his meal. They talked about the next tournament Walker had planned for November, to benefit veterans.

Walker always had plans up his sleeve, Leroy said. People could tell when they’d see him grin.

“There are really good people in this country, my son was one of them,” Walker said. “I want them to know that. I’m proud of my son. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. … He’s been a good person for this city and a role model that very few people could follow.”





Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him @steveannear. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him @SpencerBuell. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him @malcolmgay. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan. Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter. Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett. Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.