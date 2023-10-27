Boston civil rights group sues state over plan to set limits on right-to-shelter law

Governor Maura Healey said last week that she will begin limiting how many families it will place in its emergency shelter system by November. The complaint, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, says that the changes proposed are being rushed without public process or notice to the Legislature, as required by the line-item funding the state’s emergency shelter program.

Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of three families Friday night, with the aim of stopping any changes to the so-called right-to-shelter requirement for homeless families. The lawsuit seeks an emergency court hearing and a temporary restraining order to prevent the state from putting limits on the law.

A Boston-based advocacy group is suing the state over its self-imposed cap on the overwhelmed emergency shelter system.

The three families suing the state are currently homeless and eligible for emergency shelter, the complaint says.

Gloria Alcarraz lives with her two adult daughters, her daughter’s husband, and her five grandchildren. She is currently in the middle of an eviction proceeding and is terrified of being evicted.

Soronx De La Cruz lives with her two children and does not have a job, any source of income, and currently does not have housing. And Dieula Alectine lives with her husband and two children, and has no source of income or housing.

“It is illegal and unconscionable for the state to rush these changes into place and force homeless families into the streets just as the winter months are approaching,” said Oren Sellstrom, the litigation director for Lawyers for Civil Rights. “The law requires the state to proceed in an orderly manner, to hear from the public, and to give the Legislature a chance to weigh in on — and potentially forestall — these Draconian changes.”

Sellstrom said setting limits on the law would “cause immeasurable harm to desperate children, families, and pregnant women who are eligible for emergency shelter today but will be denied that right as of an arbitrary November 1 deadline.”

Until recently, homeless and migrant families were guaranteed a roof over their heads under a decades-old law that is unique to Massachusetts, the only state in the country that has such a requirement for homeless families. But now, state officials have asserted that the state can no longer guarantee shelter past 7,500 families.

As of Friday, there were 7,268 families in the system, nearly 3,600 of whom are in hotels or motels.

Healey has said she is not seeking to end the law, but rather acknowledging the state is reaching its capacity to shelter families. Her comments set off alarm bells for legal experts like those at Lawyers for Civil rights.

Three months ago, Healey declared a state of emergency over the shelter system and, weeks later, said she would activate up to 250 members of the National Guard to help families living in hotels who don’t have a contracted service provider, typically a nonprofit, to help them access medical care, find transportation, or organize food deliveries.

The state has also opened two new family “welcome centers” and a temporary shelter on Joint Base Cape Cod, as well as directed an infusion of money to local organizations helping migrants with case management and legal assistance.

Healey has twice written to the Biden administration, imploring officials to quickly grant work permits to the thousands of migrants who have overwhelmed the shelter system and to send money to help the state provide necessary resources such as housing and transportation.

But so far, no money has come. And it’s difficult to count on Congress, which has struggled to address immigration for years.

In defending her ability to set limits on the program, Healey’s office argued that not only was the right-to-shelter law passed during a different era, but the current statute makes it “subject to appropriation” — in other words, the state is required to follow it only as long as it has enough funding.

Healey aides on Tuesday said that with an “unlimited rate of shelter expansion,” the state would exhaust the $325 million allocated for the system by mid-January, just halfway through the budget cycle. By capping the number of families in the system, state officials believe that money could last “several more months,” though exactly how long is unclear.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.