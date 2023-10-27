‘PruBoo’ brings Halloween fun to Boston landmark

Well, if you’re a kid in a costume on Sunday, you can take a peak for free. And load up on some candy, too.

How haunting might Boston look from the top of the Pru??

The 29th Annual PruBoo will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prudential Center. The Halloween fun will feature face painting, pumpkin decorating, magic shows, and a concert, said BXP, which owns the Back Bay landmark.

Trick-or-treaters can stop by 50 stores which collectively will give out some 5,400 pounds of candy, BXP said in a statement.

And to top it all off, kids in costume who stop by View Boston, the observation deck in the Prudential Tower, will receive free admission. Their parents will get a coupon for a $5 discount on admission, according to BPX.

“It is a Halloween tradition here in the Back Bay and for children in the surrounding communities,” Rebecca Stoddard, vice president of marketing for BXP, said in an interview.

“It’s a busy day,” said Stoddard, who expects about 2,000 kids plus their families will attend. “We have a retail center full of little ghosts and goblins for sure.”

For kids with allergies, there will be nonfood options, like a free trinket. BXP has partnered with FARE, a Virginia-based nonprofit that researchers food allergies. Proceeds from the sale of $5 trick-or-treat bags will be donated to FARE, according to BPX.

The event inspires some pretty creative costumes.

A family one year came dressed as characters from the Top Gun movie, complete with a stroller disguised as a jet, Stoddard said.

And many others who also look to the sky for inspiration.

“We have had so many little people come in and have cardboard carve outs of the Prudential Tower,” Stoddard said. “We’ve seen everything . . . But I will say that the Prudential Tower costumes are hilarious.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.