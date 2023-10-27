They lost to Chris Sununu. Now they agree on who should take his place.

Now, as their party looks ahead to a contest in which Sununu’s name won’t be on the ballot, those three agree on who should be the next Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

They are all Democrats who ran for governor in New Hampshire — Van Ostern in 2016, Kelly in 2018, and Sherman in 2022 — and they all lost to Republican Chris Sununu.

Sherman, a former state senator who said he knows both Democratic candidates well, held off earlier this year on picking sides. But he told the Globe on Thursday he’s made up his mind. He’s endorsing Joyce Craig, the outgoing mayor of Manchester, in her bid to become New Hampshire’s next chief executive. He said she is “battle-tested” and “the right person to lead the Democratic ticket” in 2024.

“Joyce’s leadership in Manchester has brought a resurgence in the city, attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development and thousands of good-paying jobs,” Sherman said. “Joyce is ready to lead New Hampshire forward and she has what it takes to win back the corner office.”

Craig said Sherman’s support “means the world” to her.

In the Democratic primary, Craig is up against Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat on the state’s five-member Executive Council. Whoever wins their race in September will face the GOP nominee in November 2024. The two Republican candidates vying for a spot in that showdown are former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse and former US senator Kelly Ayotte.

Cinde Warmington, left, and Joyce Craig, right, are running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in New Hampshire in 2024. CHERYL SENTER FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Sherman said the time has come for Democrats and independents to unite in their support of Craig’s candidacy. His endorsement came after earlier statements from Van Ostern and Kelly, who praised Craig’s coalition-building and advocacy for public schools, reproductive health care access, and support for working families.

The trio of endorsers represent three of the four Democratic nominees who have lost to Sununu. The fourth, Dan Feltes, who lost to the popular Republican incumbent by a wide margin in 2020, has since moved to Iowa, where he teaches and practices law. Given his move, Feltes said he doesn’t feel it’s his role to weigh in on this gubernatorial primary.

Colin Van Ostern addresses the New Hampshire State Democratic Convention in Manchester on Sept. 18, 2015. He won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination then lost to Republican Chris Sununu. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In addition to those who ran unsuccessfully for governor, Craig’s endorsers include someone who won as well. Former four-term governor John Lynch, who was a member of Craig’s initial exploratory committee, said she is the best-prepared candidate.

That’s not to say Craig is a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination. Warmington has a lengthy list of endorsements herself. Her list doesn’t include any former governors or gubernatorial nominees, but it does have three state senators, former Attorney General Joseph Foster, former Superior Court Judge Jean Burling, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, and former US Representative Carol Shea-Porter, who said Warmington’s record can’t be beat.

“Having served on the Executive Council for years, Cinde has an unparalleled understanding of how our state government works and what needs to be done. She has been the last line of defense against Republican extremists,” Shea-Porter said. “Her work on affordable housing, economic development, and child care has made New Hampshire a better place to work, live, and raise a family.”

Warmington’s campaign manager, Phil Stein, said she’s grateful to have endorsements from nearly 350 elected officials and is in the best position for the Democrats to take back the corner office.

“As recent polling shows, Cinde is the only candidate running for governor who doesn’t start with a favorability deficit with Granite State voters,” Stein said.

New Hampshire’s two US senators, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, each served as Democratic governors. Neither has made an endorsement in the 2024 gubernatorial race.

On the Republican side, Morse’s endorsers include New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley, multiple state senators, and other local leaders. Ayotte’s endorsers include former governors Craig Benson and Judd Gregg, plus former US senator and ambassador Scott Brown, former US representative Charlie Bass, Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, former Executive Councilor Earl Rinker, and others.

Morse said the endorsements from Van Ostern, Kelly, and Sherman foreshadow Craig’s electoral fate.

“Three failed gubernatorial candidates flocking to the next,” Morse said. “Whether pushing for tax hikes and excessive spending or advocating for government expansion and special interest groups, it’s clear why these candidates massively lacked support from Granite State voters.”

“New Hampshire will keep electing governors who lead with common-sense conservative values, and I’ll proudly deliver that leadership,” Morse added.

Sununu hasn’t made an endorsement, though he has signaled that he likely will do so eventually.

This story has been updated to include comments from Chuck Morse and Phil Stein.





