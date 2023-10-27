The tricks to making Halloween a treat

“I enjoyed trick-or-treating and dressing up,” he said. “But I quickly gave up the trick-or-treating because my parents, my father especially, would really go all out on the decorations for the treaters at our house. We had fog machines, sound effects, strobe lights. My brother and I would wear costumes and jump out and scare kids. And as much as I loved the candy, that was actually a lot more fun.”

Dominick Pangallo has run the trick-or-treat gamut. As a child growing up just a short stroll from the Salem Witch Museum and the Witch Dungeon Museum, he loved heading out with his brother and their pals on Halloween, while his parents, Karen and Salvatore Pangallo, adorned their family home.

Today, at 42, Pangallo is the father of two girls — Aurelia,13, and Lucy, 9 — and he and his wife, Kristen, still take them out trick-or-treating. Pangallo also happens to be the mayor of the Witch City and knows that in his community, Halloween is a big deal, and big business.

He said the city gets divided into two distinct districts on Halloween: the downtown business area — which attracted nearly 1 million people in October 2022 — and its outlying neighborhoods.

“We almost set up two separate police departments. So there’s one downtown that operates as its own kind of public safety operations,” said Pangallo. “Then the rest of the city and the neighborhoods, you still need police coverage. The regular public safety gets separated out, as it’s almost an entirely different operation.”

But, in reality, every community in Massachusetts that embraces Halloween — from urban enclaves to leafy suburbs — can learn from the city that is synonymous with the holiday. A few miles north of Salem, steps from the Buker Elementary School in Wenham, grandparents Anne and Curt Alboth have been creating a haunted spectacle on Perkins Street for almost 40 years. Given the proximity of the school and Route 1A, the decorations entice neighborhood trick-or-treaters like a bright light attracts bugs.

“You can hear the kids yelling out the school bus windows, ‘We’ve got to come back here for trick-or-treating,’” said Anne Alboth, who is 65 and has two grandchildren living in Wenham. “And they do. We’re going to have anywhere between 100 and 200 kids.”

Anne and Curt Alboth outside their Wenham home with their grandson, Nate. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Like many older New England communities, Salem has a number of major routes running through it, but also plenty of narrow Colonial-era roads with on-street parking that require motorists and trick-or-treaters alike to exercise caution.

“We put out extra messaging and police coverage in the residential areas that tend to get cut-through traffic just to make sure people know that there’s a lot of kids out crossing streets and walking through neighborhoods,” Pangallo said. “It’s just a reminder to be extra vigilant and careful as they’re trying to get to or through Salem.”

Salem Police Chief Lucas J. Miller took the department’s top spot in 2021 as the region was emerging from COVID-19 restrictions. He said there’s been a noticeable post-pandemic spike in the city’s popularity during October.

Halloween always brings out the crowds in Salem. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I think the pent-up desire for people to interact and have fun has driven a greater interest in Halloween and Salem,” he said.

Combining recommendations from Miller, retired Northborough police chief Mark K. Leahy, now executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, and Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts, and suggestions from the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation produced the following blueprint for staying safe this Halloween:

Don’t trick-or-treat alone. Trick-or-treating is best done in groups, no matter how safe the neighborhood.

Parents should always accompany younger goblins and ghouls, and walk them to the door to receive treats. Never enter homes or apartments without adult supervision. Teach children to say “No!” in a loud voice if someone tries to entice them to go somewhere with them, or accept anything other than a treat.

“One more thing,” said Miller. “Please, when you look out for your kids, look out for your neighbors’ as well.”

Proper planning. Parents should design trick-or-treating routes in familiar neighborhoods with well-lighted streets. Travel the route at night with your child beforehand, even if you’re familiar with the area, noting street lights and crosswalk locations. Trick-or-treaters should walk — not run — on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.

“The typical safety recommendations still hold in terms of watching traffic, and making sure they’re looking both ways to cross the street,” said Burke.

In older, congested neighborhoods, motorists should be extra vigilant about watching for youngsters darting between parked cars.

Phones as safety devices. Older children who are trick-or-treating unsupervised should have a fully charged cellphone with a sharing app, like “Family Sharing,” said Leahy. Miller agreed.

“Cellphone tracking has found more lost kids than even the greatest detectives,” he said. “I also like Apple Air Tags and the equivalents.”

Burke concurred. “Having a good communication plan is important,” he said. “Whether it’s doing check-ins, or if you’re using a phone with an app that gives you contact with them, having a communication method and having a plan is as important as anything.”

Follow the light. Homeowners participating in trick-or-treat festivities should have their indoor and outdoor lights on to indicate that visitors are welcome. If a home isn’t well lighted, skip it.

See and be seen. Choose bright costumes, and add reflective tape to darker costumes and candy bags. Make sure flashlights have fresh batteries.

“I like some of the old standards like glow sticks, necklaces, and bracelets,” said Miller. “And super powerful flashlights are now available for $10 or $20.”

Fire safety. Speaking of costumes, opt for outfits that are resistant to fire. Look for “flame-resistant” or “flame-retardant” labels on the fabric, even if the costume is homemade. In the same vein, said Burke, trick-or-treaters need to be careful about exposure to fire stoves and fire pits, as well as pyrotechnics.

“Make sure you avoid open flames, and avoid using fireworks and sparklers,” he said.

Know what you’ve got. Inspect each piece of candy — even if individually wrapped — to ensure the item is new and unopened. Eat only factory-wrapped treats, and avoid homemade snacks with unknown ingredients made by strangers. When in doubt, throw it out.

“There are a lot of cannabis products and even some stronger drugs that now come packaged like candy,” said Miller. “That’s all the more reason to audit your child’s Halloween haul.”

Pet precautions. Know what treats may be unsafe for your pets. Many Halloween treats are toxic to dogs. Ingredients such as chocolate, raisins, and sugar-free or low-sugar candies containing xylitol can be toxic.

For variety, several communities have adopted “Trunk-or-Treat” events, where parents and children gather in large, well-lighted parking lots — typically a school or recreation facility — and have trick-or-treaters go from vehicle to vehicle. The advantage of this approach, said Burke, is that it creates a more “controlled environment.”

“I particularly like those,” said Leahy, who suggested checking with local police or fire departments to see if such an event is planned in your community.

Globe correspondent Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.