Use this app to mark your route

Reubon Platon, product manager for the San Francisco-based online platform, said Nextdoor is a neighborhood app designed to connect people to other residents, businesses, and public agencies, and is used by one in three households in the United States. According to the Nextdoor Boston site , more than 603,000 residents have downloaded the app in 132 neighborhoods, from Arlington to Worcester.

Given the emphasis on safety and proper planning, residents may consider downloading the Nextdoor app to access the Treat Map , an easy-to-use interactive local guide where people can share holiday plans and find the best hocus-pocus spots.

While Halloween dates back some 2,000 years, modern technology can ensure a more relaxed night of trick-or-treating.

Through the end of October, Nextdoor neighbors can pin their location to the Treat Map, sharing photos and recommendations.

“For parents, the Nextdoor Treat Map helps them make a plan for Halloween,” said Platon. “From the map, parents can plan their trick-or-treating route, finding streets and areas that offer the best experience for their child. Parents can also share a link of their favorite Treat Map areas via email, text, or social media to enjoy Halloween festivities with other families.

“For kids and teenagers, the Treat Map helps them seek out the spookiest, most over-the-top decor, as well as houses that offer the biggest, best Halloween handouts.”

