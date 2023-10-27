Deaf community members killed in Maine shooting are mourned: ‘Those lost will never be forgotten’

The four men were beloved members of Maine’s deaf community who’d been competing in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, when a gunman burst in Wednesday night and opened fire, killing them in a rampage that left 18 people dead at the restaurant and at a nearby bowling alley.

A sign language interpreter with four small children who became well-known during the COVID-19 pandemic. A dart enthusiast who also loved baseball. A postal worker who’d recently married. And a trailblazing commercial trucker about to start a new farming career who was an “amazing guy trying hard to survive.”

The four were also part of the Falmouth-based Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Governor Baxter School for the Deaf community, said executive director Karen Hopkins in a Facebook post.

“We lost four of our cherished community members in last night’s Lewiston shootings,” Hopkins wrote. “Including two fathers of children in our programs. Some of our staff were very close to these members of our community.”

“Our MECDHH/GBSD Community is grieving deeply,” she added.

One of the league participants killed was Joshua Seal, a married father of four, according to friends and his wife, Elizabeth Seal.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you all that Joshua Seal has passed away… no, he was murdered, in the 10/25 shooting in Lewiston,” Elizabeth Seal wrote on Facebook. “It still feels surreal.”

She said her husband was a devoted father to their four young children.

“He was always there for them, lending an eye or a hand and going to their sporting/extracurricular activities,” she wrote. “He always loved spending time with them, traveling, going for a day trip to the beach, or going camping for the weekend.”

She described Seal as her “soulmate.”

“We love and miss you so so much already, Joshua Alfred Seal. Forever & Always, No Matter What,” she wrote.

Elizabeth Seal is the president of Maine Hands & Voices, an advocacy group for children who are deaf and hard of hearing. The organization also paid tribute to her husband in a separate Facebook statement Friday morning.

“Josh was a role model and tireless advocate for all Deaf and hard of hearing children across Maine and their families,” said Maine Hands & Voices. “Our hearts are with his family and all of the other members of the Maine Deaf community who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

Joshua Seal served as director of interpreting services at the Pine Tree Society, a nonprofit based in Rome, Maine that works with children and adults with developmental and physical disabilities.

Seal’s drive to succeed came from his experience growing up in Maine as, at times, the only deaf child in school, sad Pine Tree President and CEO Noel Sullivan.

“He talked about how lonely that could be,” Sullivan said. “The first time he felt like he was part of the deaf community was going to college and there was a group of students there that happened to be deaf. That was eye opening to him.”

In his role as director of interpreting services at Pine Tree, he interpreted speeches for the governor, for the Maine CDC, and for other high-ranking officials including Vice President Kamala Harris, Sullivan said, adding that Seal also launched a summer overnight camp for deaf youth and was hoping to expand the program to include winter offerings.

“That gives us all the reason to keep going,” Sullivan said, “Not only to honor those kids, but to honor Josh’s vision for kids here in Maine.”

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, principal deputy director of the CDC, also mourned Seal, his former colleague, on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. Seal had interpreted Shah’s COVID-19 briefings when Shah led the Maine CDC.

“Josh was a fixture at the #COVID briefings that @GovJanetMills [and] I used to do,” Shah wrote. “He was an ASL interpreter and the literal voice (and face) of the COVID response for the Deaf community in #Maine and beyond. He was a consummate professional who helped all of us navigate through a tough period.”

Another cornhole player killed in the shooting at Schemengees was Billy Brackett, his mother confirmed Thursday.

“He was a great guy,” Brackett’s mother, Laura, said in a brief interview Thursday night. “He love to play darts, and cornhole, and baseball.”

A Vermont resident named Michael Carter, who identified himself as a friend of Brackett’s and as a former student at the now-shuttered Austine School for the Deaf, took to Facebook to ask for prayers for his friend’s relatives.

Brackett, Carter wrote Thursday, was “a great ball player, 3pters shooting! Rest in peace [to Brackett] and other deaf killed too last night in Lewiston Maine!”

The suspected shooter, Robert Card, remained at large on Friday, according to authorities.

Hopkins said by phone Friday that all four slain deaf cornhole players had personal and family ties to her school, and that Seal, who had worked there as a teaching assistant and interpreter, and his wife had all four of their children involved in programming there. Brackett’s daughter was also involved in a program at the school, she said.

“Because of those layers in the deaf community, of staff and students, and so many layers of connection, that just makes the trauma and emotions a lot higher,” Hopkins said.

The American Deaf Cornhole organization expressed its sympathies to those who lost loved ones in the shootings.

“American Deaf Cornhole wants to offer our deepest condolences to Maine families and friends, especially our deaf cornhole players who lost their family/friends,” said a Facebook statement from American Deaf Cornhole, LLC, posted Thursday.

A third cornhole player killed in the attack was Steve Vozzella, his brother-in-law, Jason Stepchuk, said via Facebook.

“My brother in law Steve Vozzella got killed in mass shooting in Maine playing deaf cornhole and he worked post office union members so please give their families condolences with his 2 kids and wife,” Stepchuk wrote.

Lynn, Mass. resident David Ray said via Facebook that he’d coached Vozzella on the baseball team of the Beverly School for the Deaf when Vozzella was a student there.

“I’m crushed by this,” Ray wrote. “Steve was married less than a year ago, enjoying life in Maine when this happen. ... Steve was a fine Student Athlete, but an even better person. My heart goes out to his family and friends. God Bless.”

Florida resident Keri Brooks identified her brother, Bryan MacFarlane, as the fourth cornhole player killed in the shootings.

“Bryan loved riding his motorcycle, camping in his trailer, snowmobiling, fishing, hanging out with Deaf friends, and especially loved his dog named M&M (his favorite candy,” Brooks said via text message. “His greatest life achievement [was] obtaining his Class D CDL trucking license. He was the first Deaf person to do so in the state of Vermont, [and] one of the very few Deaf people nationwide to obtain such a license. He worked as a truck driver for several years.”

And he was about to transition to a career in farming, said North Dakota resident Vikki Ash, who said she met him though her involvement with a group that advocates for deaf women in trucking.

“He was very supportive for deaf females to become truckers,” Ash wrote via Facebook Messenger, adding that she and MacFarlane “talked almost daily.”

Ash said she had last spoken a few days ago with MacFarlane, who was excited about a new farming job on the horizon.

“Bryan was a type of person who wouldn’t give up to reach his goal,” Ash wrote, adding that MacFarlane “worked for several different trucking companies but his main goal was to work [in] farming. He moved [to] different states before he came home to Maine because Maine is his home.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Spencer Buell and Sean Cotter of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.