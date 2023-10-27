Two workers injured at South Station construction site

Two workers were injured after a construction accident at South Station in Boston on Friday, the Boston Fire Department said.
The workers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said in an email to the Globe.
Boston fire responded to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m. for a “tech rescue, but the two workers were not trapped,” the department said.
Boston fire could not confirm the cause of the accident or the name of the contractor for the construction site.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident, the fire department said.
OSHA could not immediately be contacted for comment Friday evening.
No further information was immediately available.
Maeve Lawler