Lawmakers grill Social Security leader over disability system’s failures

Instead of recovering from pandemic closures and slowdowns, Social Security’s drawn-out claims system has treaded water for close to two years, experts told the congressional panel. More than 1 million Americans are still waiting for initial decisions on benefits that now take an average of 220 days, agency data shows — almost double the processing time in 2019 and far above the 60 days Social Security itself defines as its minimum level of performance.

Lawmakers in both parties Thursday pressed a top Social Security Administration official to defend what they described as widespread failures in the disability benefits system, from chronic claims backlogs to growing customer service phone delays.

“The consequences are devastating,” said Drew Ferguson, Republican of Georgia, chairman of the Social Security panel of the House Committee on Ways and Means, which held Thursday’s 2½-hour hearing.

The hearing followed reports in The Washington Post on a disability benefits system that has been troubled for years and saw service severely deteriorate during the pandemic. The Post documented Social Security’s struggle to provide basic customer service across its operations, particularly in state offices where it long ago outsourced reviews of claims to a decentralized, convoluted structure created by Congress.

Committee members united across political divides to grill Linda Kerr-Davis, Social Security’s acting assistant deputy commissioner of operations, on a range of problems, including the agency’s reliance on an obsolete list of jobs last updated in 1977 to block claimants from benefits. Lawmakers also cited long waits for service at the agency’s toll-free number, where callers are left on hold for an average of 36 minutes this year, up from 32 minutes last year.

Kerr-Davis acknowledged, “We realize we’re not delivering the service everyone wants.”

Social Security is using a range of strategies to improve service, she said. Dozens of employees at headquarters and regional offices have deployed to help state offices process claims. Governors have been asked to help recruit and retain employees. A funding boost is crucial, Kerr-Davis said.

But lawmakers described deeper, systemic problems, with Democrats largely blaming limited budgets and Republicans targeting a bureaucratic, slow-to-act culture. There was little hope for easy solutions.

“What’s clear here is that Social Security has a severe customer service problem,” said Representative Brian Higgins, Democrat of New York. “It’s not only inefficient, it’s awful, it’s inhumane. We have to explain to people who call our office … and with a straight face tell them, by the way, you’re going to be denied, that’s a complete waste of time that begins another lengthy process” of appeals.

Lawmakers described streams of calls from constituents who waited a year or more for their benefits claims to be denied and then were told to enter an arduous system of appeals that can also take years. A Florida lawmaker said it took an average of 623 days for his state office to process an initial claim and first level of appeals.

Ferguson played a tape recording of a constituent with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, who waited 15 months for her claim under a compassionate allowance program to be decided, only to be denied, then approved on appeal.

Lawmakers asked how the system could deny 62 percent of initial claims but approve more than half of those that are appealed and then heard by an administrative law judge. The difference, advocates said, is the often cursory look given claims by low-paid state disability examiners compared with face-to-face interactions claimants have with appeals judges, who are required to spend more time with evidence.

Advertisement

“The system is broken,” an exasperated Representative Randy Feenstra, Republican of Iowa, told Kerr-Davis. “What are you going to do about it?”

Kerr-Davis described a “convergence of factors” that led to many of the ongoing problems, a point she said “we didn’t get to overnight.’’

Republicans and Democrats on the panel were at odds over why the system is failing and what to do about it. Republicans blamed management failures and inflexible policies, while Democrats cited decades of budget cuts and staff losses as Social Security has processed more retirement claims from aging baby boomers. Several Democrats blamed Republicans for including cuts to the Social Security budget in their plan to shrink federal spending, although the experts noted that the number of disabled and elderly people applying for disability benefits plunged during the coronavirus pandemic and has not fully rebounded.

Mostly, though, the congressional anger toward the agency was bipartisan.

“This is simply not going to be solved by putting more resources and money at it,” said Representative Bill Pascrell Jr., Democrat of New Jersey. “If we don’t have the right policies, we’re defeating ourselves.”