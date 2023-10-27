A look at some of the victims who died in the Maine mass shootings

A volunteer youth bowling coach known for encouraging children and a bar manager whose father said tried to confront the shooter and died “a hero” were among the at least 18 people killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. Eight more people died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names, but their family members have been confirming their deaths. The Globe will update this file as we learn more.

Maxx Hathaway

Friends and family of Maxx Hathaway remembered him as a loving father of two girls, an avid gamer and pool player.

Hathaway was last seen at Schemengees Bar and Grille on Wednesday night. His wife, Brenda Hathaway, now eight months pregnant with his third daughter, was with him and their youngest, Lilian, at Schemengees, but left early when their toddler started getting fussy. Her husband stayed behind to play pool.

A GoFundMe campaign started by one of his sisters, Kelsay Hathaway, described Maxx Hathaway as a “goofy, down to earth person” who “always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on.” Along with gaming and shooting pool, he who loved anime and joking around, his sister wrote. He was full-time stay-at-home dad to Lilian.

“Nothing really prepares you for the sudden and shocking loss of a loved one, especially when it happens in such a tragedy,” his sister Courtney Hathaway wrote in a Facebook post.

Arthur Strout

Arthur Strout, a 42-year-old father of five, was killed while playing pool at Schemengees Bar & Grill, according to his brother, Tyler Barnard.

The oldest of five brothers in a family with seven kids, Artie, as he was known, grew to love pool at a young age, under the tutelage of his father, Arthur Barnard. The father and son were playing together the night of the shooting, but Arthur Barnard left just minutes before the shooter opened fire.

“That’s what we did in this family. We’re pool players,” Tyler Barnard said. “And when Artie was young my dad would have Artie practice his bank shots, do cue ball drills, learn the different shots.”

Barnard said his brother was shooting pool at the second table in from the entrance to the bar, at a table that had recently been renovated with new felt and banks, when the shooter burst in the door. “There’s been reports that a group of people rushed the shooter, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Artie was one of them. That’s who he was.”

Strout shared five children with his wife, Kristy Walsh, and worked as a caregiver, according to Barnard. Strout was the chief breadwinner for his family, so Barnard said they are now grappling with how to help Walsh with their basic expenses. “We’re not wealthy people, and Kristy is struggling to figure out how she’s going to deal with basics of keeping the lights on, paying for medication for her son that insurance won’t cover, making car payments.”

Barnard created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help support his brother’s family and pay for funeral expenses. Barnard said the family met together Friday morning at a funeral home, and said everyone was burned out from the horror and emotions.

“I’m usually a loud person. I’ve never had my breath taken away, never been speechless, but now I’ve gone silent,” Barnard said.

Steve Vozzella

“My brother in law Steve Vozzella got killed in mass shooting in Maine playing deaf cornhole and he worked post office union members so please give their families condolences with his 2 kids and wife,” his brother-in-law, Jason Stepchuk, said via Facebook.

Lynn, Mass. resident David Ray said via Facebook that he’d coached Vozzella on the baseball team of the Beverly School for the Deaf when Vozzella was a student there.

“I’m crushed by this,” Ray wrote. “Steve was married less than a year ago, enjoying life in Maine when this happen. ... Steve was a fine Student Athlete, but an even better person. My heart goes out to his family and friends. God Bless.”

Tom Conrad

Tom Conrad, known as Tommy, was father to a 9-year-old daughter, according to local ABC affiliate WMTW. Conrad, 34, was reportedly a manager at Just-in-Time Recreation, where family and friends said he acted heroically before losing his life to the shooter.

A friend, who said she was supposed to meet him after work the night of the shooting, remembered him on Facebook: “He was such a good man and truly had the best heart and died a hero.”

A woman identifying herself as the grandmother to Conrad’s daughter said “he did what he needed to do to help others,” calling him a “hero.”

The Oak Hill High School alumni association identified Conrad as one of three graduates killed in the shooting; others included Mike Deslauriers and Jason Walker.

Ron Morin

Friends and family confirmed on Facebook that Ron Morin, 55 of Lewiston, was one of the victims in Wednesday’s shootings. Friends remembered Morin as someone who “made everyone laugh” and “lit up a room with his personality and that smile.”

“Our family is beyond devastated and appreciates the love and prayers we have received,” said Morin’s daughter-in-law, Allyson Morin, in a Facebook post.

Joshua Seal

Joshua Seal was a father of four who was widely recognized as a leader in Maine’s deaf community. He served as director of interpreting services at the Pine Tree Society, a nonprofit for people with disabilities with a location in Auburn, Maine, and was an official ASL interpreter during briefings from the governor’s office and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Erin Rice, the Pine Tree Society’s chief development officer.

“The tragic death of Joshua Seal left an enormous hole in Maine’s Deaf community,” Rice wrote in an emailed statement. “He not only impacted the lives of deaf people and their families, he made communication and understanding possible in countless situations as an interpreter, mentor and tireless advocate.”

Seal also leaves a “lasting legacy” for his work with the Dirigo Experience, an overnight summer camp program for deaf youth, Rice said.

“He was committed to breaking the cycle of isolation and creating safe space for Deaf people,” she said. “Violence of this scale in Maine is without precedent and this is the time when the Deaf community needs him the most. The ripple effects of his loss are truly unfathomable.”

His wife, Elizabeth, described him on Facebook as “the world’s BEST father.”

“Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate,” she wrote. “He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson. He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for.”

Billy Brackett

Billy Brackett’s mother, Laura, confirmed he was killed while he was out at Schemengees Bar & Grille to play in a deaf cornhole league.

“He was a great guy,” Brackett’s mother said in a brief interview. “He love to play darts, and cornhole, and baseball.”

Brackett proposed to his wife, Kristina, on Christmas Day, 2019, and they married Aug. 1, the following year, according to Kristina Brackett’s Facebook page. The couple had their first child, Sandra, in February 2021.

In a GoFundme posted Friday afternoon, his family described Brackett as an active member of the deaf community. His Facebook page stated he lived in Brunswick and worked as a package handler at FedEx. His page’s introduction simply said, “The Silent Giant.”

“We are saddened by the tragedy of losing such a gentle soul,” his family posted in a statement on the fund-raising page.

Bryan MacFarlane

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, was part of a group in the deaf community participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN.

He grew up in the Greater Portland, Maine, area, Keri Brooks, who is also deaf, told the Globe via text. He later moved to Vermont and Ohio before recently returning to Maine, she said.

Despite his deafness, MacFarlane was able to obtain his commercial drivers license.

“My family and Bryan were really proud of his license,” sister Keri Brooks told the Globe. “He worked really hard to obtain that. Vermont Vocational Rehabilitation worked with Bryan and the training company to make sure he passed the test.””My brother was well-liked in the Deaf community,” she said. “He was always very helpful, volunteering to assist people with various tasks like moving stuff, yard work and the like.”

She posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook: “It’s so hard to believe that my baby brother is gone. Especially due to a tragic event that not only took his life but also took my childhood friend’s life, a CDI friend’s life and injured several Deaf friends. Even though my brother and I were not close, I was and am proud to have a Deaf brother, someone like me. Rest in peace, Bryan Michael MacFarlane.”

Bill and Aaron Young

Bill Young and his 14-year-old son, Aaron, were killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley while they were out for an evening with their bowling league, Bill’s brother Rob Young told Reuters.

Reuters reported that Rob Young had flown from Baltimore to Lewiston on Thursday to help his sister-in-law in her frantic search for information after the pair had not been heard from since Wednesday when they went bowling.

“Bill was a hardworking man who was all about his family,” his GoFundMe page states. “He was always trying to make people laugh and always enjoyed life to the fullest. If anyone ever needed anything, Bill and his wife were the first to lend a hand.”

Aaron was described as a gentle and thoughtful kid who enjoyed watching “Family Guy,” bowling, and “doing anything his father was doing,” according to the GoFundMe page.

In an email to the Globe, Winthrop Public Schools Superintendent Jim Hodgkin confirmed that Aaron was a student in the district. He was freshman at the high school, he said.

The Winthrop Public Schools were closed Friday due to the ongoing manhunt, and a two-hour delay was planned for Monday to allow crisis teams to meet with school staff, Hodgkin said in a statement on the district’s website.

“This is tremendous tragedy for our area, our town, our students, and everyone,” Hodgkin said in the statement. “This is uncharted territory. My heart is broken by this and I implore you all to be patient with everyone through this process. This is going to be a process that will take a long time.”

Tricia Asselin Facebook

Tricia Asselin

It was Tricia Asselin’s day off from work at the Just-In-Time Recreation, but she had the chance to combine two of her favorite things: Spending time with family and bowling. She was there at the bowling alley with her sister Bobbi Nichols on Wednesday night, happily bowling a few frames, according to their mother, when tragedy struck.

Asselin, 53, was one of 18 people killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday night. She left behind a son, Brandon, who just celebrated his 25th birthday last week, Asselin’s mother Alicia Lachance told the Globe.

“She was a very loving mother to her son,” Lachance said. “He was her whole life. Her family was her whole life.”

Lachance lives in Florida now, and said she saw the shooting on the news.

“I knew immediately. I called her phone and she didn’t answer,” she said, choking up. “I knew right away. I just knew.”

She said her other daughter Bobbi-Lynn Nichols was at the bowling alley but was unharmed.

Asselin always gave her all, Lachance said. Asselin — then Tricia Johnson — lettered in softball in high school in Bowdoin, and continued bowling and golfing as an adult. Lachance said Asselin was very competitive, and passed the love of these sports down to her son, who enjoyed golfing with her.

A single mom, Asselin worked several jobs, including at Walmart, a trucking company, Apple Valley Golf Course, and Just-In-Time Recreation, where she worked part-time for about a decade.

Coworkers and friends mourned Asselin on social media. Bob Tibbets wrote on Facebook that Asselin was “a staple at Apple Valley and the bowling alley.”

“She was so kind and caring and put others ahead of herself,” Tibbets wrote.

Marcos Ruiz, a first-year student at Bates College in Lewiston, said he met Asselin at the bowling alley and they became fast friends, bonding over their passion for bowling.

“She just radiated positive energy from the first moment we walked in and she greeted us,” Ruiz said in an interview. “She was so kind-hearted and willing to help anyone.”

Asselin encouraged Ruiz and his friend to join a bowling league, and comforted their anxieties about being away from home, settling into college life in Maine. She shared her phone number and told them to reach out if they ever needed anything.

“She didn’t even know us and she was so willing to help us and be there for us, and that’s why we became close for the short amount of time that we knew her,” Ruiz said. “Everyone should want to be that kind of figure.”

Bob Violette

Retiree Bob Violette, 76, devoted himself to his volunteer job coaching the youth bowling league that was practicing Wednesday night, said Patrick Poulin, whose teenage son has been a member for three years.

“He’s taught so many people over the years how to bowl, and he wasn’t getting paid,” he said. “We’ve really been focused on trying to keep the sport alive, and Bob was really an integral part of that.”

Violette’s daughter confirmed his death to WBZ-TV. Poulin described him as unfailingly approachable and caring.

“Sometimes kids are having a hard time for whatever reason, discouraged or something,” he said. “He was great at picking them up and getting them to move along from that issue and get things going in the right direction.”

Two weeks ago, Poulin was at the bowling center with his son and offered him some tips. His son resisted, but eventually took the advice and bowled a great game.

“You gave him some good instructions, so when are you going to get out here and coach with me?” Violette asked him.

Poulin replied that he’d have to think about it. Asked Thursday if he’d consider it now, he said, “Someone’s got to step back in.”

Lucy Violette

Family members confirmed Lucy Violette as one of the fatalities in a multiple-site shooting that left at least 18 dead and 13 injured, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported Friday afternoon.

Lucy, another beloved member of the local bowling community, was reportedly with her husband Bob Violette (above) at Just-In-Time Recreation and stepped in to protect children when the shooting took place.

In one Facebook post, Kaisha Pearl recalled Lucy’s constant check-ins on her children and inquiries to make sure Pearl kept in touch with Violette relatives in Oklahoma.

“She was a very kind soul and [the Violettes’] presence around the alley will forever be missed,” Pearl wrote.

It’s currently unknown whether Lucy Violette was part of the 18 dead or 13 injured when tallied by Maine officials.

Michael Deslauriers

Michael Deslauriers’ father, in a statement, said that his son was one of the people killed at Just-In-Time Recreation. His father, who shares the same name, said his son and a friend both were killed as they charged at the shooter after making sure their wives and several children were safe.

His father is chairman of the Sabattus Historical Society. “I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share,” his father said in a statement posted on the historical society’s Facebook page. “My son Michael Deslauriers II and his dearest friend Jason Walker were murdered last night at the bowling alley. They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter.”

Peyton Brewer-Ross Go Fund Me

Peyton Brewer-Ross

Peyton Brewer-Ross was a dedicated pipefitter at Bath Iron Works whose death leaves a gaping void in the lives of his partner, young daughter, and friends, members of his union said, according to the Associated Press.

Brewer-Ross was a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6.

“His humor and good nature made him an excellent addition to our family of representatives and committee members,” the union said in a statement. “His love of cornhole, wrestling, and comic book heroes made him a colorful character to be around.”

Brewer-Ross would delight colleagues and friends by frequently quoting “Macho Man” Randy Savage, one of his favorite wrestlers, the union said.

“Peyton was not just a fellow pipefitter but a friend to many at Bath Iron Works,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan, who is also a Local S6 member and a former Bath Iron Works employee, according to the AP report.

Brewer-Ross was a member of the Local S6 Education Committee who loved helping others and was beloved for his good nature and humor, union members said.

“Unfortunately, this horrible tragedy has affected our IAM family in a catastrophic way,” said IAM Resident General Vice President Brian Bryant, a Local S6 member and former Bath Iron Works pipefitter. “We will be there for the families, community and our members in every way needed today and into the future.”

Joe Walker Go Fund Me

Joe Walker

Joe Walker was the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille. His father, Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, told NBC News on Thursday that his son was shot twice in the stomach as he went after the shooter with a butcher knife.

“He died as a hero,” he said.

Waiting for confirmation of his worst fears Wednesday night, Walker told the network he felt like his guts and neck were being “squashed."

“And I don’t know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead — and I know he’s dead,” he said. “I know it as well as I know I’m standing here telling you because he’s not here and he’s not at any other hospital and he’s not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

