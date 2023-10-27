The compelling candidacy of City Council candidate Henry Santana

Upon announcing his candidacy in April, Santana, 28, quit his job as the director of the city’s Office of Civic Organizing, a new position established by Mayor Michelle Wu. Santana was making close to $100,000 a year, he said. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Santana shares an apartment in Dorchester with a roommate. He pays about $2,000 in rent and utilities and planned to support himself with his savings during his campaign. But in early August, he needed to ask his family for financial help.

What happened next exemplifies Santana’s grit. It’s also a reflection of the high barriers that some candidates running for elected office face, which, more often than not, end up preventing people of color from throwing their hat in the ring.

Nearly four months after launching his campaign for an at-large seat on the Boston City Council, Henry Santana realized his savings account was running dangerously low.

”That wasn’t sustainable because my mom doesn’t work, has health complications, and lives in public housing,” Santana told me. “They were helping with what they could, but I found myself unable to afford my place. I was just buying cereal, I wasn’t having full meals.”

So Santana started applying for jobs, he said. He wanted a virtual job with flexible hours so his campaign work wouldn’t be affected. But the only job for which he received a response was as a concierge for residential buildings. Santana said he chose the overnight shift because he wanted to be able to campaign during the day.

So in September he started working from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. four to five nights a week at two buildings, he said. He recently cut down to three nights at just one building in Brookline. The job, which is part security guard, pays $18.75 an hour. “I make sure that [residents’] packages are delivered to their front door, that everything is secure, that the different amenities are cleaned, etc.”

Currently, not too many people know about Santana’s overnight work. He told me he tries to catch up on sleep whenever he can but that his priority is the race. Santana has received endorsements from some elected Boston officials, including Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, Senator Lydia Edwards, House majority leader Mike Moran, Wu, and others.

The City Council general election race has been characterized by a lack of scandals and drama, and that’s a good thing. But early in the campaign, Santana did face criticism when it was reported that he has never voted. The story behind why is complicated but is representative of a broader, relevant policy issue.

Santana said he and his parents had permanent residency (green cards), and his mother became a citizen when he was 17. Because he was a minor, he would have been eligible for citizenship then. When he went to start his own naturalization process at the time, he was told he was already a citizen. But when he subsequently tried to apply for a US passport, he was told he wasn’t a citizen.

“I was just left confused,” Santana said. “I am a citizen in one system but not in another?” His immigration lawyer told him to request a naturalization certificate, which was delayed for years because he needed his birth certificate from the Dominican Republic, but that paperwork had been lost in a hurricane. Last year, Santana finally received confirmation that he’d soon receive his naturalization certificate, which he wanted in case questions were ever raised about whether he’s an American citizen. That’s when he registered to vote.

All of the above may sound convoluted and almost fantastical to those who have never had to deal with the vagaries and intricacies of our dysfunctional immigration system. But Santana’s story will probably resonate with many Bostonians who have had to navigate the system. Nearly a third of Boston’s population is foreign born — including Santana and me. Unfortunately, we know that anything is possible in the vast bureaucracy that governs immigration processes.

Wu’s endorsements have raised questions about the candidacies of Santana and two other Wu administration alumni: Enrique Pepén, who’s running for the District 5 seat on the City Council, and Sharon Durkan in District 8. That’s three out of the mayor’s four endorsements total, and as such, they’ve been characterized as an attempt from Wu of stacking the council with allies.

So what? Isn’t that what a mayor is expected to do? Even so, Santana told me that he and Wu differ on several issues. “I am a Black, Latino man, and my upbringing and life experience is fundamentally different from hers.”

For that and more, Santana — a first-time candidate, an immigrant who grew up in the city’s public housing, and a product of the Boston Public Schools — would be a compelling voice to have on the City Council.

