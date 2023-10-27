1980’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ can still provide a lift today

I appreciated the item about Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team, in Dan Shaughnessy’s column “The Patriots appear to be on to 2024″ (Sports, Oct. 22). I went to Lake Placid, N.Y., in the early aughts to watch my daughter, Hannah, compete in a figure skating championship for aspiring Olympians (Rachael Flatt, among others, competed in the event).

The US hockey team’s victory over the Soviet Union in the Winter Games was one of the seminal sports events of the 1980s for me. Walking into Herb Brooks Arena some 20 years ago, absorbing that old stadium smell, was like entering a shrine when you consider the gravity of the game played there 20 years earlier, the moment in time and its unexpected outcome during a tenuous period in our history. The Russians had recently invaded Afghanistan, and Americans were being held hostage in Tehran (sound familiar?). The United States was five years removed from a terrible long war that was a mistake and had hurt our standing in the world (again, sound familiar?).