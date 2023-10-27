Thorny questions in arguments over public sector union dues

I agree with Jeff Jacoby that public sector employees should not be forced to subsidize the political activities of a labor union (“Say it again, Supremes: Forced union dues in government are illegal,” Opinion, Oct. 25), although I doubt that any such employees who reject the right of unions to withhold union dues from their paychecks do so because they disagree with a union’s “ideological or partisan activities,” as Jacoby suggests. More likely they want and need the full amount of their pay unless, as the Supreme Court decreed in Janus v. AFSCME, they have “clearly and affirmatively [consented] before any money is taken from them.”

Assuming that labor unions work to improve conditions of the workers they represent, including decent raises, better working conditions, affordable health care, and job security, it could also be assumed that all employees would agree with that mission. What then to do when unions have negotiated a contract with management that benefits its members? Would it be fair to the dues-paying members to share these gains with those who chose not to join the union? Is there some injustice in reaping what you have chosen not to sow? Unfortunately, Jacoby failed to address this uncomfortable question.