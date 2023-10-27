It is not common sense that military weapons of war, made to slaughter large numbers of people, are out there for just about anyone to obtain and use no matter their state of mind. We must be better than this, but until we enact common-sense gun control laws, these senseless killings will just continue.

Places of worship, classrooms, concerts, supermarkets, and, Wednesday evening, a bowling alley and a restaurant. Guns are everywhere, and no one is safe. This is the norm in America, and it will not change until voters elect legislators who want common-sense gun control.

What happened in Lewiston, Maine, is yet another example in the long list of mass slaughters in America, brought to you by the National Rifle Association and its Republican puppets in Congress.

Richard DeSorgher

Mashpee





The great horror of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine, is not the number of people killed, not the number of people injured, not the number of members of the surrounding community locked down in their houses in fear. No, the horror is that this is no aberration.

When mass shootings occur by the hundreds every year, leaving hundreds killed and thousands injured, and when the primary cause of death in children is gun violence, this is not an aberration. This is the American way of life.

Christine M. Nolan

Methuen





Why do so-called strict constructionists interpret the Second Amendment so broadly, in a way that the Framers never could have foreseen, never mind intended, even in their wildest imaginings?

Is it not possible, even desirable, to both provide people with proper mental health care and treatment and, at the same time, address the proliferation of weapons in this country?

Finally, is a country that values the rights of its citizens to possess countless numbers of assault weapons more than it values the rights of its citizens to be protected from those weapons worth preserving?

Jack Finn

Framingham





Re “To some, firearms are ‘part of safety in Maine’ ” (Page A1, Oct. 27): In a state where it seems everyone can have a gun, and many do, where were all the so-called good guys with guns who are reputed to be the answer to bad guys with guns?

Paul Kyzivat

Hudson