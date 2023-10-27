The ‘Reign of Terror’ and the silence that facilitates American history’s ‘dark chapters’

When Hughes Van Ellis, one of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, died this month at age 102, there were numerous interviews with his descendants. And they continued to do what they and Ellis had done for decades — tell the devastating story about how Ellis, then an infant, and his family barely escaped the rampaging white mob who burned homes and businesses to the ground and killed hundreds of Black people in the Oklahoma city’s flourishing Greenwood district, once known as “Black Wall Street.”

But I have always wondered: Where are the descendants of those who hunted and murdered Black men, women, and children, decimated all they had built, then shoved their battered bodies into unmarked mass graves? How have they been allowed to remain silent all these years?

That thought has been on my mind again with the release of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s epic film about the “Reign of Terror” in 1920s Oklahoma. It’s the long-untold story of how at least 60 members of the Indigenous Osage Nation were killed by white men after oil was discovered on Osage land — which the federal government only agreed to sell them because it was believed to be worthless.

Instead, it made the Osage Nation the wealthiest people per capita in the world. As David Grann writes in his 2017 book, on which the film is based, “In 1923 alone, the tribe took in more than $30 million, the equivalent today of more than $400 million.” At the time, The Outlook, a weekly New York magazine, wrote, “Lo and behold! The Indian, instead of starving to death … enjoys a steady income that turns bankers green with envy.”

And that made the Osage Nation a target for jealousy, theft, and murder.

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart and Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

But what about the descendants of the perpetrators who gained, and probably still enjoy, that violently stolen generational wealth?

In a long thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, Indigenous actress Devery Jacobs, known for her role on the acclaimed show “Reservation Dogs,” called Scorsese’s film “painful, grueling, unrelenting and unnecessarily graphic.”

She specifically and profanely called out “the real life, white Oklahomans, who still carry and benefit from these blood-stained headrights.” As designated by the government, headrights were shares of oil profits divided among the Osage — that’s why white men in the 1920s began marrying into Osage families. When members mysteriously (and not so mysteriously) died, those men stood to inherit fortunes.

Jacobs, of course, is right. Most of the descendents of these murderers have been allowed to keep both their ill-gotten inheritance — and their anonymity. It’s always left to the generations born after those who suffered to carry the weight of the atrocities inflicted on their ancestors and tell stories that the world would rather not hear.

History hasn’t only belonged to the victors. It has also protected the villains behind lies about bootstraps, honestly won success, and American exceptionalism. That cloak of rugged purity has also masked the benefits of their plunder, avarice, and brutality.

While I’ve not seen Scorsese’s adaptation yet, Grann’s exceptional book meticulously peels away the hideous lies not just about infallible white ingenuity but also the false beliefs that Indigenous people needed to be controlled by government agencies for their own good. Left to their own devices, the Osage Nation would have been just fine — and that was more than white supremacists could abide.

Certainly, it’s important that people who watch “Killers of the Flower Moon” learn about yet another “dark chapter,” as they’re often called, in American history. But as with the Tulsa Race Massacre, there are still stories untold and rendered silent by the same cowardice that led to so many unsolved and unpunished Indigenous murders a century ago — and today. As Mary Jo Webb, whose grandfather was killed during the Reign of Terror, told Grann, “The blood cries out from the ground.”

