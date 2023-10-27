BC swimmers and divers drop their lawsuit over suspension for alleged hazing

“Plaintiffs Jane and John Does 1-37, by their attorneys Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP … hereby discontinue the above styled action and dismiss the action without prejudice,” their motion stated.

The request came a day after Middlesex Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere denied a motion to vacate the suspension and made clear in her decision that the swimmers and divers had little chance of prevailing in their more comprehensive lawsuit seeking monetary damages.

The legal battle by more than half of Boston College’s swimming and diving team against the university’s indefinite suspension of the program for alleged hazing officially ended Friday when a judge approved a request by the team members to dismiss the case.

Court records show that Freniere promptly allowed the motion. When a case is dismissed without prejudice, the plaintiffs are not prohibited from filing similar or new claims in the future.

Attorney Regina Federico, who argued on behalf of the swimmers and divers Tuesday in the Woburn courthouse, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BC spokesman Jack Dunn said, “We are pleased that the parents have made the appropriate decision to drop their lawsuit. We hope that they will recognize the seriousness of these hazing allegations and join Boston College in its efforts to eradicate hazing from college sports.”

The dismissal also came two days after Freniere ruled that the swimmers and divers could no longer proceed in the case without identifying themselves. She said their privacy concerns were outweighed by the “constitutionally-embedded presumption of openness in judicial proceedings.”

BC announced the indefinite suspension of the 67-member program in September after developing evidence of alleged hazing at team parties over Labor Day weekend. Athletic director Blake James initially announced that “hazing had occurred,” compelling team members and their supporters to complain that school officials had reached a conclusion before conducting a thorough investigation.

BC has steadfastly insisted that James had sufficient evidence to support his initial statement. Within hours of the athletic director’s announcement, the school launched a sweeping internal investigation of the allegations. To date, the inquiry has involved at least seven outside attorneys who have conducted about 80 interviews.

The swimmers and divers who sought to lift the preliminary injunction also asked the judge to order BC to issue a public retraction of James’s statement that “hazing had occurred” and to remove any reference to the suspension from the university’s records and the 37 team members’ individual records. The judge denied each request.

The swimmers and divers claimed the injunction was warranted primarily because BC chose to selectively enforce its rules on their coed team while not punishing all-male teams for purported similar infractions, an alleged violation of the Title IX law, which prohibits discrimination based on gender in education.

The judge found that their claim lacked enough evidence to succeed.

“These allegations are presented without any factual detail and reveal only what the plaintiffs hope to be able to prove based on second-hand information,” Freniere’s ruling states. “If the plaintiffs had facts to support their disparate treatment assertion, they should have been set forth in the complaint.”

The judge also criticized additional complaints Federico made at the hearing Tuesday: that BC breached its contract with the student-athletes, denied them basic fairness, defamed them, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

“As to the breach of contract and denial of basic fairness claim, the team suspension imposed by Boston College Athletics was not arbitrary or capricious, particularly given the prior recent finding of team hazing in 2022,” Freniere stated.

She also cited evidence that the team allegedly engaged in annual hazing rituals.

“In 2023, no college student should be unaware of the dire dangers of hazing,” the judge said.

Freniere found that the team’s upperclassmen “were clearly and repeatedly warned that hazing by students was prohibited” by BC’s rules, team rules, and state law.

BC this week provided the most detailed account to date of the episode, alleging that freshmen team members vomited into plastic bags they were instructed to wear around their necks while they were binge-drinking at an initiation party. In the presence of upperclassmen, the freshmen allegedly engaged in coordinated and “voluminous” alcohol consumption.

Other students passed out from excessive underage drinking, according to BC. The school did not specify how many student-athletes allegedly vomited into the bags or passed out.

BC’s attorney, Daryl Lapp, said at Tuesday’s hearing that the hazing allegations are even more disturbing than those the university has revealed.

“It’s not the worst of it,” Lapp said.

He said BC is withholding additional details to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. One of those additional details involved upperclassmen instructing freshmen to consume their own vomit, as an administrator in the university’s Dean of Students office reportedly told the team in a letter on Sept. 19.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.