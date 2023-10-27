Bill Belichick’s message to Maine: ‘We’re thinking about you down here with the Patriots’

Authorities said as many as 18 people were killed by a shooter who remained at large as of Friday afternoon.

“We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to the people in Maine,” said Belichick. “It’s obviously a tragic situation. They’re great fans of ours. Great friends up there. Maine’s a great place. Obviously, feel bad for the pain and the situation that they’re going through.”

FOXBOROUGH — During his Friday morning press availability, Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened with a statement regarding the recent tragedy in Maine.

Belichick said the team had met to discuss the tragic events.

“Lewiston, Bowdoin … lot of connections, lot of friends of mine went there,” he added. “I know the area pretty well. It’s just very sad, difficult. We’re thinking about you down here with the Patriots.

“It could be any community. We all know that. The fact that it’s our fans, kind of like the [Sandy Hook shootings] a few year back. Not the same. Just sad, tragic, and it sounds like it’s not over yet.”

Belichick’s statement came in the wake of one issued by Patriots owner Robert Kraft earlier in the week.

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning,” Kraft said. “My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.

“Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

