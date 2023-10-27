Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman trades his goalie mask for a Halloween costume

Judging by the looks on the faces of the patients at MGH’s Yawkey Center, Swayman, dressed as “Hot Wheels Barbie,” was the most popular character in the place.

The goalie was part of a contingent of Bruins who threw an afternoon Halloween party for pediatric patients at Massachusetts General Hospital. Another set of teammates did the same at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Jeremy Swayman is normally in the business of taking things away. Friday, however, it was all about giving back.

Attired in a bright pink dress and with a long blonde wig, Swayman was a natural.

“Hey, I think I’m the best-looking; at least I could show some calves,” said Swayman, who said the “Barbie” movie is on his to-do list.

Swayman was joined by Brad Marchand (”Mermaid Barbie”) and various Ken counterparts: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Jake DeBrusk, and Trent Frederic.

Swayman and his teammates gave out goody bags, signed autographs, posed for pictures, and spent time chatting with patients and their loved ones.

“We’re so fortunate to have the incredible medical attention and facilities in Boston, and you see these kids coming in here and the families, what they do and what they go through here,” said Swayman. “We all know that they’re in the best hands and do whatever they can to get them back to healthy, normal lifestyles.

“And whatever small piece that we can do to help make their day, give them a reason to keep fighting and have some sort of laughter and happiness in their life, is something that I think every one of us are going to jump at.

“So, this is one, again, one of my favorite events of the year and I’m really excited to make some kids happy.”

Charlie Coyle, Hampus Lindholm, Patrick Brown, Linus Ullmark, and rookies Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher did the rounds at Children’s.

Swayman, who played at the University of Maine, was shaken by the mass shootings in Lewiston.

“Well, we don’t know what’s coming tomorrow, and the tragedy that happened up in Maine hit very personal for me. And it has to stop,” said an emotional Swayman. “I get shakes talking about it, thinking about it. Incredible families, the culture that Maine has up there.

“You would never think in a million years that something like that would happen. And I know that Maine’s going to take that personally and make sure that they’re going to make a positive out of this. But that doesn’t change the effect of what happened.

“I know that my family, the entire Burns organization, myself, are giving endless support and love and prayers to the families that were affected.”

Captain’s day off

The Bruins held their first full practice in nine days Friday, with only Marchand not participating, as the captain was given a maintenance day by coach Jim Montgomery.

The coach said Marchand and Milan Lucic, both of whom are 35, will be given periodic rest days throughout the season.

“They don’t want to miss a morning skate, they don’t want to miss a practice, but what we know about how players perform the best at night is less is more at times,” said Montgomery. “I think Kobe Bryant is probably the best example.

“I think Marchy’s a lot like Kobe in the sense that he thinks he can just will his way and work through everything, and sometimes pulling back is what you need to do at times.”

Closer to home

After starting the season against seven Western Conference foes, the Bruins begin a run of four straight Atlantic Division matchups Saturday against the Red Wings. They’ll also face the Panthers (Monday), the Maple Leafs (Thursday), and the Red Wings again (Nov. 4).

It’ll be a measuring stick for the Bruins to see where they stand against teams they’ll be battling for playoff spots come the spring.

“They’re all playing really well right now,” said Matt Grzelcyk. “We’re aware of how good of opponents they are, and we want to make sure we start on the right foot. If you want to make the playoffs, you have to put yourself in the best situation going in. We’ve got to create some separation between these next few teams.”

Heinen pinch hits

Danton Heinen took Marchand’s spot in practice on the line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak ... The top power-play unit included Charlie McAvoy at the point, Coyle at the bumper, Zacha on the right elbow, Pastrnak on the left elbow, and James van Riemsdyk at the net-front ... Saturday’s game against the Red Wings will be the first of the Bruins’ “centennial nights.” This one will have an “Early Years” theme (1924-59), and the club will wear alternate jerseys. The centennial nights will all come against Original Six foes.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.