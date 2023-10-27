Carles Gil will be a central figure as the Revolution begin their playoff quest

Gil, the Revolution’s playmaker and leading scorer (11 goals), is considered the most skillful player in team history. He also is among the least conspicuous Revolution players off the field; he is listed at 5 feet 7 inches, 145 pounds. But once the game starts, it will not be difficult to pick him out. The ball will be at Gil’s feet, and the Union’s most aggressive defenders and midfielders will be clipping at his heels.

FOXBOROUGH — When the Revolution open their 17th MLS Cup playoff campaign with a visit to Philadelphia Saturday, the Union — and soccer aficionados — will be focusing on midfielder Carles Gil de Pareja Vicent.

That is how the game has been for Gil since he was a youngster growing up in Valencia, Spain.

“Our father liked futbol a lot, and when we were little, he gave us a futbol and we played all day in the street,” said Gil’s brother, Nacho, a Revolution winger. “In the end, you never know, but since we were young, it seemed like he had a future. And, luckily, he made it in professional futbol.”

In 2019, after a 10-year career in Europe, including a two-year stint with Aston Villa in the Premier League, Gil, now 30, joined the Revolution on a $2 million transfer. The price proved a bargain, as he became MLS MVP in 2021, when the Revolution had the most successful regular season in league history (22-5-7, 73 points).

“You can’t stop him; you have to limit him,” Revolution defender Andrew Farrell said. “Obviously, he’s not like a destroyer in the midfield, but the way he is able to break down players one-on-one, you have to defend him for a long time.

“He’ll cut back in front of you in a way it’s physically [difficult] because he’s breaking you down and making you work extra hard. He gets close to goal you have to send two guys, making two guys do the job of one, so in that way, he’s one of the most physical players in the league.”

In other words, Gil presents your basic tekkers highlight show. But without the flash often associated with highly skilled midfielders. No sombreros. No stepovers. Not even an occasional backheel.

“If you’re that good, you don’t have to backheel,” Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara said. “What do you have to backheel for? You can turn and shape your body up and pass it the right way.

“He doesn’t do stuff for the sake of just doing stuff. He does what the play calls for, and the right play, again the sign of an intelligent player. He’s not out there to showboat and try to make himself look like, oh, he’s better than eveybody else by doing these tricks and flicks that amount to nothing.

“He’s here to help us win games and he wants to win games, so he makes the right plays whatever that might be.”

For Gil, soccer has been a matter of following instincts.

“Well, when I was very young, I figured I had to be technical because, obviously, I wasn’t a physical player,” Gil said. “I was really small but good at the technical level and I concentrated more on that. Futbol is skill, fuerza, intelligence, many things.”

Role models for the Gil brothers included members of Valencia CF’s team that was winning La Liga and twice reached the Champions Cup final. Gil’s favorites were Pablo Aimar and David Silva, also slightly built and highly technical, like many stars in Spain. Valencia standouts also included David Villa, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain and played for New York City FC.

“Part of the reason top players are top players, it’s not just the talent and skill, it’s a lot the mental side of the game,” said McNamara, who teamed with Villa at NYC FC. “[Gil] trains every day just as hard and sets the example of what’s to be expected of a player at this club.

“You see it in the games, the amount of effort he puts in. He runs, one of the most of anybody in the group. And then, of course, the technical aspect, the tactical aspect, his ability to beat guys off the dribble, and then find passes. But, really, it starts with his professionalism and his mentality.”

Gil, a former MLS MVP, has the admiration of his teammates and coach. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Gil’s ability to take over a game is based on setting the tone in midfield via finesse over force.

“People see the big tackle or something and say, oh he’s a physical player,” McNamara said. “But to see what Carles does on the field is physically incredible. I mean, he takes the ball over and over and over again. He gets kicked over and over and over again, and he still continues to be brave and say, ‘give me the ball again,’ and he’s always running with the ball and always cutting with the ball.

“And he puts up a lot of high-speed running numbers with the ball. To have the physical capacity to do that is pretty remarkable, and people don’t recognize that. All they see, did they tackle somebody physical or not? But the physical output he’s putting into the games is unbelievable.”

Gil often gets up a head of steam, slams on the brakes, and changes direction, torquing on the turf to create space. Gil makes it look easy, but few MLS midfielders can match his moves.

“To do it once is no problem,” McNamara said. “He does it over and over and over again.”

Just because Gil appears composed on the ball, gliding around without having to make desperation lunges and slides, don’t get the idea he’s in a mellow mood. Gil, who has never been red-carded in a 13-year pro career, went the first third of this season without committing a single foul, yet he was cautioned three times. In five MLS seasons, Gil has committed a total of 43 fouls and sustained 329, earning 18 cautions for dissent.

“He’s here to win,” Revolution interim coach Clint Peay said. “He’s a competitor. He’s got that desire, and he brings that every time he plays. He’s got a real fire underneath him.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.