Celtics vs. Heat: Boston gets its first chance to avenge last year’s conference finals loss

Boston opened its season with a hard-fought, 108-104 win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday . Kristaps Porzingis shined with 30 points , the most ever for a player making his Celtics debut.

The Celtics and Miami Heat have split the previous two Eastern Conference finals. Miami’s triumph in last year’s thrilling seven-game series undoubtedly lingers in the minds of both organizations. But the new season represents a clean slate.

The second game of the Celtics’ regular season might carry a bit of extra weight.

Miami also started on the right foot with a narrow, 103-102 win Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Bam Adebayo (22 points, 8 rebounds) and Jimmy Butler (19 points, 13 rebounds) led the way in the victory.

Here’s the lowdown on Friday’s matchup:

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM (98.5)

Line: Boston -7.5. Over/under: 217.0.

Heat

Season record: 1-0. Vs. spread: 0-1. Over/under: 0-1

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 3-7. Vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 1-9

Celtics

Season record: 1-0. Vs. spread: 0-0, 1 push. Over/under: 0-1

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 6-4. Vs. spread: 4-5, 1 push. Over/under: 3-7

Team statistics

Points per game: Miami 103.0, Boston 108.0

Points allowed per game: Miami 102.0, Boston 104.0

Field goal percentage: Miami .402, Boston .481

Opponent field goal percentage: Miami .446, Boston .371

3-point percentage: Miami .364, Boston .308

Opponent 3-point percentage: Miami .344, Boston .439

Stat of the day: The Celtics had 11 blocks in their season-opening win, which would have tied for the second-most out of any game they played in the 2022-23 regular season.

Notes: The Heat no longer have guard Gabe Vincent after Vincent signed with the Lakers in the offseason. Free agent acquisition Thomas Bryant and No. 18 overall draft pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. were the new players in the rotation on Wednesday. ... Miami had trouble fending off the young Pistons in its season opener. The Heat led by 19 points with 9:07 left in the game, but Detroit missed four potential go-ahead shots in the last 1:04. ...The Celtics only corralled seven offensive rebounds against the Knicks’ 17 on Wednesday and could run into problems again. The Heat scooped up 16 offensive rebounds in their first contest. ... Jayson Tatum tallied six deflections on defense Wednesday, tied for the second-most of any player so far this season.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.