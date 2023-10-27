Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla speaks to Maine tragedy: ‘We’ve got to help them get through that’

“When you see people go through difficult situations that they didn’t ask for, it’s really painful,” Mazzulla said. “It’s really hard. And so we have a really important job in society to really try to make the world a better place.

The Maine Celtics play in Portland, which is about 35 miles south of Lewiston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla first joined the organization as an assistant coach in Maine during the 2016-17 season.

During Friday night’s game at TD Garden against the Heat, the Celtics wore the warm-up uniforms of their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, in honor of the victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead. Boston’s coaches wore Maine Celtics attire as well, and a “Maine” patch was attached to the players’ jerseys.

“It’s getting really hard, but we can’t be discouraged in that and just praying for all the people that are there and we’ve got to help them get through that.”

A moment of silence was held before tipoff.

Familiar foes for sure

The Celtics and Heat have met in the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last four seasons, and although there have been some significant alterations to their rosters over that time, the cores have generally remained stable.

Miami has been guided by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo while the Celtics have followed the leads of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that Boston’s additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have given the team “a different feel,” but enough is the same to make it all feel quite familiar.

“I just think it’s a great privilege to be able to have these kinds of rivalries when you face each other in the playoffs,” Spoelstra said. “You don’t get as many opportunities for that in this league as you used to, because there’s so much turnover. It’s either player turnover, staff turnover, an organization turning everything over, particularly after there’s some losses in the playoffs.

“So you actually treasure these opportunities.”

Mazzulla said the teams know each other well from their battles over the years, but he was unsure if that knowledge makes a big difference once the games begin.

“It all comes down to the same stuff,” he said. “I think it’s more about just the mind-set you play with, the physicality that you play with, and execution on both ends of the floor. They’ve guarded us every which way.

“It’s a matter of, can we do what we do better, and tougher, and more physical.”

Horford held in reserve

Al Horford came off the bench for the Celtics for the second consecutive game … The Heat were without Haywood Highsmith (knee) and Josh Richardson (foot).

