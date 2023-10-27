Celtics warm to task in fourth quarter, beat the Heat in home opener behind Derrick White’s efforts

Jaylen Brown had 27 points for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum added 22. Coach Joe Mazzulla offered one other example that this game may have meant a bit more to the team, as Tatum played nearly 42 minutes. The Celtics scored 23 second-chance points.

The same teams met on the same court Friday night. Although the stakes were considerably lower, the atmosphere felt similarly intense. And on a floor filled with stars, Derrick White saved the Celtics, scoring 14 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to go along with a masterful chase-down block on Jimmy Butler, helping Celtics hold on for a 119-111 win.

The last time there was a basketball game played at TD Garden, the eighth-seeded Heat were punting the Celtics into a long, tough summer after pummeling them in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Advertisement

Tyler Herro scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo added 27 for the Heat, who were 16 for 34 from the 3-point line. Butler had 14 points.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mazzulla stressed throughout the preseason that he intended to use many different starting lineups this year. But it certainly seems as if a trend is forming, with Al Horford once again coming off the bench.

Boston had a slower start in this one, however, compared to the season opener in New York. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is limited offensively, which allowed Kristaps Porzingis to plant himself as more of a rim protector. But Heat big man Bam Adebayo utilized his speed and strength to put pressure on Porzingis at the rim Friday, helping Miami push out to an early lead.

Midway through the first quarter, Tyler Herro had his 3-pointer blocked by Horford. Herro chased down the loose ball and heaved up another three just before the shot-clock buzzer. The shot caromed off the rim but ended up back in Herro’s hands for a clean three, an unfortunate sequence for Boston that sparked an 10-0 Heat run that gave them a 26-13 lead, their largest.

Advertisement

Forward Oshae Brissett, who did not play against New York, came off the bench in place of center Luke Kornet in the first half. He gave Boston a much-needed jolt of energy on the offensive glass and later added a nice dunk on a feed from Tatum, helping the Celtics slice the deficit.

In the second quarter, Tatum almost appeared offended that Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez was guarding him. Tatum put constant pressure on Jaquez with powerful post-ups and drives, a clear point of emphasis for him at the start of this season.

The Celtics pushed in front by going on a 6-0 run in just 26 seconds, the capper coming on a steal and dunk by Brown, who shook off a slow start to the half with a strong finish. Boston took a 60-55 lead into the break.

Porzingis, the star of the opener, had a quiet first half but found his rhythm to start the third. After starting 0 for 4 from behind the arc, he hit his fifth attempt and turned to the bench as if to say, “It’s about time.” He quickly added a baseline jumper, a putback slam, and another three.

But the rest of Boston’s offense was unable to follow him, as Miami took a 1-point lead to the fourth.

Advertisement

Then White took over. The guard hit a 3-pointer, a tough runner, and then drilled a rare pull-up 3-pointer, putting the Celtics back in front, 96-90. His 3-pointer from the left corner with 4:18 left gave the Celtics their largest lead to that point, 109-101, and then he got back to doing what he is most known for, as he perfectly timed his steps as Butler raced free on a fast break and swatted away the dunk attempt.

Porzingis fouled out on a Butler putback attempt with 3:18 left and Boston leading, 109-102. Three-pointers by Herro and Kevin Love pulled Miami within 114-111 with 59 seconds left. But a pair of White free throws and a Brown 3-pointer finished off the win.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.