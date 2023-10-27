Dominic Papa, Andover pass another test, handing Merrimack Valley rival Billerica its first loss

Andover (7-1) jumped to a 21-0 lead by cashing in on two Connor Lebrun interceptions, with Papa (9-for-15 passing, 167 yards, 4 TDs; 12 rushes, 90 yards) hitting Jason DeJesus (2 TDs) for an 80-yard touchdown and finding Brian Hnat on a pair of 6-yard touchdown passes.

The Golden Warriors followed up a win at Central Catholic for the Merrimack Valley Conference Division I title with a 34-15 home win over previously-unbeaten Billerica to enter the D1 playoffs with even more momentum.

ANDOVER — With Dominic Papa at quarterback, Andover has reached another level.

Papa, who stepped in at QB during Andover’s lone loss at Methuen, did all of his damage through the air in the first half to give his team a 34-7 lead.

Advertisement

“That was the best half we’ve played all year,” said Andover coach EJ Perry. “It’s very important going into the playoffs that we continue to play at that level”

Andover finished with four interceptions, breaking a program record with 17 picks for the season. Junior Colin Gilbert added a key interception in the second half, while the defensive front was led by Samuel Joseph and Brian McSweeney.

Billerica (7-1) entered the night as the top seed in the MIAA Division 3 Power Rankings and will open the playoffs with a home game next week.

While the MVC introduced a three-tiered system this year, the Golden Warriors were awaiting this result before they claimed to be league champions.

“People said it’s not a real MVC title until we beat Billerica, well now we beat Billerica,” said Perry. “It’s a real tribute to these 24 seniors. This class is 17-2 in their last 19 games”