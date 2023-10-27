Dynamic cornerback duo Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed in clear to return for Jets

Gardner missed New York’s victory over Philadelphia two weeks ago after being a late addition to the injury report with what was first called an “illness” by the team. But symptoms worsened for last year’s AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and it was determined he had a concussion.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday both Gardner and Reed are “good to go” after practicing fully this week.

Jets starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Giants on Sunday.

Reed sat out two games after being injured in the Jets’ loss to Kansas City on Oct. 1.

The return of both Gardner and Reed is a big boost for the Jets’ defense, which had Bryce Hall, Craig James, and Tae Hayes help replace them. The backups played well, but Gardner and Reed form one of the league’s top cornerback duos when healthy.

“It does allow flexibility on the defense and it allows you to do some things you normally wouldn’t without those two guys,” Saleh said.

Giants rule quarterback Jones out again

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor will start in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Jones and backup running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) will be out for the game. Doctors have not cleared Jones for contract since he was hurt on a blindside sack against Miami on Oct. 8.

Jones has repeatedly said his neck is feeling better, and he has been allowed to throw at practice in individual drills. He seemed to have made progress last week when he was listed as questionable for the game against Washington.

Daboll had no idea when Jones would be cleared by medical personnel.

No Tannehill at QB for Titans

The Titans ruled quarterback Ryan Tannehill out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a high right ankle sprain. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t ready to announce if rookie Will Levis or second-year pro Malik Willis will start in Tannehill’s place.

“The same plan,” Vrabel said. “I’m not ready to really talk about that, but I’m excited to watch both of those guys play.”

Tannehill hurt his ankle Oct. 15 in a loss to Baltimore in London and couldn’t finish. He hurt the same ankle twice last season, costing him five games. He didn’t practice this week coming off Tennessee’s bye, which he spent with his ankle in a cast to speed healing.

Levis would be making his NFL debut, while Willis has played in 10 games and is 1-2 as a starter.

Jaguars to go without wideout

Jaguars receiver Zay Jones won’t play at Pittsburgh on Sunday because of a lingering right knee injury. Coach Doug Pederson ruled Jones out, saying he will miss his fifth game in six weeks. Since Jacksonville has a bye after facing the Steelers, Jones will have extra time to get healthy before the team’s Nov. 12 game against the 49ers.

“We’ll see where he’s at after (the bye),” Pederson said.

Jones has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season. Without Jones on the field as the No. 3 receiver, defenses have been able to pay more attention to Calvin Ridley. In the five games Jones has been out or injured, Ridley has been held to 40 yards receiving or less.

Chiefs’ Ross on exempt list after arrest

The NFL placed Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross on the commissioner exempt list, three days after he pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage to property. He is not allowed to practice with Kansas City or attend games while on the list.

Ross, 23, was released from jail Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond. He is due again in court Dec. 4. The Chiefs said they were aware of his arrest but had no comment.

Ross was arrested Monday, and the sheriff’s office in Johnson County, Kan., originally indicated on his booking record that he was accused of causing damage of up to $25,000, which would have been a felony. That total was adjusted to under $1,000.

Big screenings of games in Germany

Football fans in Germany who couldn’t get tickets for the two NFL games in Frankfurt have a new viewing option: their local movie theater. The theater chain CinemaxX in partnership with DAZN said it will screen the games at 18 of its locations around Germany.

The Chiefs face the Dolphins on Nov. 5 at Deutsche Bank Park and the Patriots play the Colts there a week later. Tickets to the games sold out in minutes.

DAZN Group signed a 10-year agreement with the NFL to deliver the Game Pass International service to fans outside the United States beginning this season. DAZN has aired games in Germany since 2016. Germany has become the NFL’s largest market in Europe.