Eli Batista stops Salem’s 2-point try as time expires, securing an 8-0 finish for Peabody

Salem star back Devante Ozuna was set in the shotgun, ready to take the snap and barrel toward the end zone.

Eli Batista (22) scored the game's first touchdown, and then delivered the game-winning stop for Peabody.

Here’s what Batista did.

The senior shot through the hole, tackled Ozuna by the legs at the half-yard line, and emerged from the scrum alongside his ecstatic Peabody teammates. Batista’s tackle denied Salem’s game-winning 2-point attempt with no time left and delivered Peabody a thrilling 27-26 win on Friday night at Betram Field in the 102nd meeting.

“I knew we had to dig down deep right there,” said Batista. “We knew they were going for two. My teammates did a great job leaving me one on one with the running back. I’m glad I made the play.”

Advertisement

The stop gave the 12th-ranked Tanners (8-0) a second consecutive undefeated regular season and clinched a third straight Northeastern Conference Lynch title. Had Ozuna gained one more yard, Salem (6-2) would have shared the Lynch title with their neighboring rivals.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We knew Devante was going to get the ball and we had to stop him, which is hard to do,” said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt. “I would have gone for 2 as well. We might just have a horseshoe facing in our direction. One play. What an amazing game.”

Salem coach Matt Bouchard said he didn’t hesitate about going for 2 and the win, especially after the Witches marched down the field in the final minute, scoring on the final play of regulation on a miraculous 12-yard pass from Corey Grimes to Julian Ortiz in the left corner of the end zone.

And Ozuna was the right player for the moment after the senior totaled 233 yards, running through tacklers and catching passes all game long against a stout Peabody defense.

“We had momentum and our kicking game has been inconsistent all year,” said Bouchard. “For me, choosing between a kick or a run with Devante, I’ll take that all day. It fell short but I’ve always been a coach that has the foot on the gas.”

Advertisement

The final play was a fitting end to a chaotic game. The score was tied 0-0 at halftime before Peabody rattled off 20 straight points, highlighted by a fumble return touchdown from Reymi Andino that gave the visitors a 20-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But Salem responded with 20 points in six minutes, as Ozuna snagged a 37-yard touchdown pass from Grimes before the latter notched a pick-6, tying the score 20-20.

Peabody seemingly took control with two minutes left when Jaden Roman scampered up the middle untouched for a 59-yard touchdown run and 27-20 lead. But Salem wasn’t done. Bettencourt was glad his team muscled up for one last stop.

“That has to be the one of the best Salem vs. Peabody football game that I can remember,” said Bettencourt. “Back and forth, slugfest. We didn’t give up and neither did Salem. What a great football game.”