EMASS CROSS-COUNTRY: TOP 20S

EMass cross-country: Brookline boys’, Weymouth girls’ hold strong atop Globe Top 20 polls

By Matty Wasserman Globe Correspondent,Updated October 27, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Kailas Ciatto and Brookline held onto the top spot in the Globe Top 20 boys' cross-country poll.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

With most teams off ahead of their respective conference championship meets this weekend, the Globe’s boys’ cross-country top 20 saw little movement. None of the poll’s top 10 teams were in action, so unbeaten Brookline remains firmly entrenched atop the rankings and heavy favorites to win the All-State meet. The Middlesex league was the only conference with regular-season action this week, resulting in some small movement in the poll’s bottom half: Winchester climbs one spot to No. 12 with its 27-28 victory over Lexington on Tuesday, while the Minutemen move back to No. 14 after suffering their second straight tight loss after beginning the season 4-0. Records are based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Oct. 28, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Brookline9-0-01
2.Wellesley8-1-02
3.Newton South3-2-03
4.Acton-Boxborough5-2-04
5.Westford3-2-05
6.BC High5-0-06
7.Boston Latin3-2-07
8.Oliver Ames5-0-08
9.Newton North7-2-09
10.Billerica9-1-010
11.North Andover10-0-012
12.Winchester6-0-013
13.Reading4-1-016
14.Lexington4-2-011
15.Lowell8-2-014
16.Natick4-4-015
17.Cambridge4-1-017
18.Hopkinton5-0-018
19.Marblehead7-0-019
20.Hamilton-Wenham4-0-020

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll

No movement in the Globe girls’ cross-country poll this week, with each of the top 20 teams off ahead of their respective league championship meets this weekend. With postseason meets now on the horizon, the state’s top 10 is incredibly deep — Weymouth’s six-deep core of runners has kept the team atop the poll for five consecutive weeks, but each team behind them in the top seven has starpower anchoring their lineup. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Oct. 28, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Weymouth9-0-01
2.Wellesley8-1-02
3.Acton-Boxborough5-0-03
4.Oliver Ames5-0-04
5.Needham7-2-05
6.Cambridge2-2-06
7.Holliston5-0-07
8.Newton North6-3-08
9.Arlington6-0-09
10.Brookline5-4-010
11.Hopkinton4-1-011
12.North Andover10-0-012
13.Barnstable5-0-013
14.Marshfield5-0-014
15.Newton South2-1-015
16.Central Catholic9-1-016
17.Westford2-3-017
18.Medfield3-2-018
19.Lowell7-3-019
20.Bishop Feehan6-0-020

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.

