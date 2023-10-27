EMass cross-country: Brookline boys’, Weymouth girls’ hold strong atop Globe Top 20 polls

With most teams off ahead of their respective conference championship meets this weekend, the Globe’s boys’ cross-country top 20 saw little movement. None of the poll’s top 10 teams were in action, so unbeaten Brookline remains firmly entrenched atop the rankings and heavy favorites to win the All-State meet. The Middlesex league was the only conference with regular-season action this week, resulting in some small movement in the poll’s bottom half: Winchester climbs one spot to No. 12 with its 27-28 victory over Lexington on Tuesday, while the Minutemen move back to No. 14 after suffering their second straight tight loss after beginning the season 4-0. Records are based on scores reported to the Globe.

No. Team Record Previous 1. Brookline 9-0-0 1 2. Wellesley 8-1-0 2 3. Newton South 3-2-0 3 4. Acton-Boxborough 5-2-0 4 5. Westford 3-2-0 5 6. BC High 5-0-0 6 7. Boston Latin 3-2-0 7 8. Oliver Ames 5-0-0 8 9. Newton North 7-2-0 9 10. Billerica 9-1-0 10 11. North Andover 10-0-0 12 12. Winchester 6-0-0 13 13. Reading 4-1-0 16 14. Lexington 4-2-0 11 15. Lowell 8-2-0 14 16. Natick 4-4-0 15 17. Cambridge 4-1-0 17 18. Hopkinton 5-0-0 18 19. Marblehead 7-0-0 19 20. Hamilton-Wenham 4-0-0 20

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll

No movement in the Globe girls’ cross-country poll this week, with each of the top 20 teams off ahead of their respective league championship meets this weekend. With postseason meets now on the horizon, the state’s top 10 is incredibly deep — Weymouth’s six-deep core of runners has kept the team atop the poll for five consecutive weeks, but each team behind them in the top seven has starpower anchoring their lineup. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Oct. 28, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No. Team Record Previous 1. Weymouth 9-0-0 1 2. Wellesley 8-1-0 2 3. Acton-Boxborough 5-0-0 3 4. Oliver Ames 5-0-0 4 5. Needham 7-2-0 5 6. Cambridge 2-2-0 6 7. Holliston 5-0-0 7 8. Newton North 6-3-0 8 9. Arlington 6-0-0 9 10. Brookline 5-4-0 10 11. Hopkinton 4-1-0 11 12. North Andover 10-0-0 12 13. Barnstable 5-0-0 13 14. Marshfield 5-0-0 14 15. Newton South 2-1-0 15 16. Central Catholic 9-1-0 16 17. Westford 2-3-0 17 18. Medfield 3-2-0 18 19. Lowell 7-3-0 19 20. Bishop Feehan 6-0-0 20

