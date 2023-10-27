EMass cross-country: Setting the pace at conference championship, BC High’s Chris Larnard headlines Runners of the Week

Caleb Barnes, Melrose — The junior delivered his best dual meet 5k time this season (15:48) in a 17-second victory on Tuesday, helping the Red Hawks edge out a 23-35 Middlesex League victory over Burlington in the regular-season finale.

Elise Kempf, Arlington — The senior broke her own personal best and home course 5k record (19:18) in a first-place finish during Tuesday’s 15-46 dual meet Middlesex victory over Reading.

Chris Lanard, BC High — The senior set a 5k personal best (15:39) in a dominant 29-second victory at the Catholic Conference championship meet at Franklin Park Tuesday, the second-fastest time recorded in the history of the meet. His brother Shamus, a junior, was second.