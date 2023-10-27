EMass cross-country: Setting the pace at conference championship, BC High’s Chris Larnard headlines Runners of the Week

Caleb Barnes, Melrose — The junior delivered his best dual meet 5k time this season (15:48) in a 17-second victory on Tuesday, helping the Red Hawks edge out a 23-35 Middlesex League victory over Burlington in the regular-season finale.
Elise Kempf, Arlington — The senior broke her own personal best and home course 5k record (19:18) in a first-place finish during Tuesday’s 15-46 dual meet Middlesex victory over Reading.
Chris Lanard, BC High — The senior set a 5k personal best (15:39) in a dominant 29-second victory at the Catholic Conference championship meet at Franklin Park Tuesday, the second-fastest time recorded in the history of the meet. His brother Shamus, a junior, was second.
Patrick Noonan, Lexington — The star freshman continued his stellar campaign by notching a 3.0-mile victory (15:05) in Tuesday’s dual meet against Winchester, though the Minutemen were dealt a tight 28-27 loss.
Lily Sallee, Wakefield — The junior exploded for a 47-second victory on a 3.0-mile course (18:41) during the Warriors’ 20-40 win over Wilmington on Tuesday, which also improved her 3.0-mile personal best by over one minute.
Camden Strandberg, Bridgewater-Raynham — The sophomore notched a 5k victory at the Southeast Conference championship meet Wednesday (19:26), leading the Trojans to a dominant team title.
