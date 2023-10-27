Everett, the Greater Boston League champion, makes a strong point for a spot in the Division 1 playoffs

One spot out of the top 16 in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings entering the night, the host Crimson Tide broke away in the second half for a 43-12 victory over Classical at Veterans Memorial Stadium, clinching the Greater Boston League title.

EVERETT — The postseason started Friday night for the Everett and Lynn Classical football teams.

“We knew what we had to do,” said Everett senior Christian Zamor. “We weren’t going to let this be the end for us.”

With the win, Everett (7-1, 6-0 GBL) would seemingly be in, with No. 15 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) losing to Xaverian (43-15). But Central Catholic (No. 9) earned its third win, and Leominster (No. 16) won. Classical (5-3, 4-1), No. 18 entering the game, is likely out in D3.

Is first-year Everett coach Justin Flores frustrated by his team’s ranking?

“I keep my mouth shut on that,” Flores said. “The biggest thing is that we’ve got to take care of business. It’s an algorithm at the end of the day and we’ve got to fix our schedule and do some things as well. I see it on both sides.”

Minus two of its top weapons, seniors Jaysaun Coggins and Damien Lackland to injury, Everett struggled offensively in the first half, but still managed to take a 9-6 lead. The Tide scored twice in the third quarter, one through the air, one on the ground, building a cushion that went unchallenged.

Junior quarterback Carlos Rodrigues (4 of 13 passing, 66 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 carries, 83 yards) made plays with his legs, as did junior back Manny Santiago (13 carries, 49 yards, 2 touchdowns), and Zamor (4 carries, 34 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 defensive interception for a touchdown).

They now await their playoff fate.

“Stay tuned for the power rankings,” the public address announcer told fans after the final buzzer sounded. “We’ll see where we fall.”