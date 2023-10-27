Harvard’s Tim Murphy grew up with Dartmouth’s Buddy Teevens. Now, he continues on without him.

“So much of it is just shared connected experiences,” said Murphy, whose first encounter with Teevens was a disputed home plate play at a 1969 Little League all-star game.

Teevens had been there since 2005, when he returned from Stanford for his second stint in Hanover, facing Murphy 17 times. But their relationship as friends, teammates, and fellow staffers went back more than half a century to their boyhood days in Pembroke.

A Harvard-Dartmouth football game without green-garbed Buddy Teevens on the opposite sideline? If that anomaly hadn’t occurred to Crimson coach Tim Murphy as he was preparing for Saturday’s Stadium showdown, it’s probably because it seemed unthinkable.

Advertisement

They had just been vacationing together with their wives in Florida in March when Teevens was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a busy coastal highway on a bicycle at night, without a helmet or lighting.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Murphy immediately drove more than 300 miles from Naples to Jacksonville to visit Teevens, who suffered massive and ultimately fatal injuries. In September, when Teevens’s days were dwindling, Murphy dropped by his room at Mass. General for a four-hour chat and a final farewell.

“It seemed so surreal,” said Murphy. “Buddy might have been 5-9, but that [expletive] was Superman.

“There was a part of Buddy in the best possible context that was 10 feet tall and bulletproof.”

Buddy Teevens won five Ivy League titles at Dartmouth, spread across two stints at the university. ADAM GLANZMAN/NYT

They’d been inseparable starting in seventh grade.

“I looked to him as a brother, and it was mutual,” Murphy said. “His mother was like another Mom to me. I probably ate more meals at their house than I did at my own.”

They were teammates at Silver Lake Regional and then parted company for college. Murphy went to Springfield, where he played linebacker. Teevens went to Dartmouth, where he quarterbacked the Green to the 1978 league title as Ivy Player of the Year.

Advertisement

They began their coaching careers together at Boston University as assistants for Rick Taylor, whose Terriers won three straight Yankee Conference crowns. When Teevens went to Maine as the country’s youngest head coach at 28, he brought Murphy with him as his offensive coordinator.

They had the essentials in common. A relentless work ethic. Loyalty. And a fierce competitiveness.

“Buddy’s the ultimate competitor,” Murphy said. “Both of us do not take losses easily. We tend not to enjoy the victories as much as we should.”

A dozen years ago, after playing golf in Pembroke, they drove out to the beach house where the Teevens family was having a reunion.

“Well, Buddy being Buddy, he decided that we should go for a swim — straight out to sea,” Murphy said. “After about a mile, the people on the beach apparently lost sight of us on the horizon. Next thing we know, a Coast Guard cutter pulls alongside of us, blares its horn, and tells us to immediately board the vessel.”

“We were too competitive to do that, so we did turned back and swam back to shore. That was Buddy to the core. He wasn’t going to say ‘uncle’ and I wasn’t either.”

Teevens wasn’t long for Orono. The lure of returning to Dartmouth and redirecting a program that had slipped into reverse was powerful. After producing two Ivy titles in five seasons, Teevens decided to scratch his national itch and decamped to Tulane.

Advertisement

Subsequent stops at Illinois, Florida, and Stanford led him back to a second stint in Hanover in 2005 and a daunting reconstruction project in a changed league.

Tim Murphy's Crimson teams are 197–88 since he took over the program in 1994. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The biggest change was at Harvard, where Murphy had taken over from Joe Restic in 1994 after succeeding Teevens at Maine and then engineering an impressive turnaround at Cincinnati.

When the best friends had their first cross-field encounter at the Stadium, the Crimson already were working on a dynasty that would claim eight titles in 15 seasons.

“That’s what we aspire to — where they are,” Teevens said after Harvard had laid on a 42-14 thumping.

He never imagined that it would take a decade, and involve 17 consecutive defeats and a long string of losses to the Crimson. How long would the administration tolerate the losing?

“It’s not the SEC, but there is a legitimate business side to what we do,” said Murphy. “Being a Dartmouth guy gave Buddy an extra year or two for sure, and he took advantage of that and never looked back. Buddy being Buddy, he just found a way to get it done.”

The breakthrough came in 2015 with a 9-1 record, with three more following. There were three Ivy titles. And the Miracle by the Charles in 2019 when Derek Kyler pulled off a Hail Mary pass with zeroes on the clock for a 9-6 triumph.

What distinguished the Teevens-Murphy relationship was the uncommon dignity and sportsmanship, the empathy and respect between them. After the final whistle, there always was a smile, a handshake, and a man-hug.

Advertisement

They talked rarely during the season.

“We both put our heads down and plowed through,” Murphy said. “When you’re working essentially 100 straight 12-hour shifts, there’s not much time for that.”

But they’d convene around Thanksgiving, usually at one of Teevens’s brothers’ houses, and in recent years spent time together in Florida during the winter. They understood that they were not going to do their jobs forever and that leisure doesn’t schedule itself

October was their mandated meeting, and after 17 years, it had taken on the pleasant patina of Ivy coaching rivalries, like that between Restic and Yale coach Carm Cozza.

Sammy McCorkle, one of Teevens’s assistants for 18 years, wears the green cap now.

He is a capable and cordial rival, but he can’t settle the one argument that Murphy and Teevens had for 54 years. The umpire called Murphy safe in that Little League game. Would Teevens ever admit it?

“Hell no,” said Murphy. “That competitor? Nope. To this day, he said that was a terrible call.”