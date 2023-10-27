Judge rejects Bishop Fenwick’s request to lift MIAA’s landmark postseason ban

To secure an emergency injunction, Fenwick needed to prove that the MIAA’s ban was “arbitrary and capricious” and that the school would likely succeed on merit in a trial.

The Catholic school in Peabody, penalized for what the MIAA found was “serious, egregious, and repeated” misconduct by school administrators, came up short in trying to persuade Essex Superior Court Judge Janice Howe that its 400 athletes would be irreparably harmed if the postseason ban remained.

Bishop Fenwick High School’s emergency appeal for a court order vacating the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s unprecedented ban of all the school’s sports teams from postseason competition this year failed Friday, dashing the last hopes of its student-athletes.

“At this juncture, Bishop Fenwick has not demonstrated any likelihood of proving the MIAA’s penalty decision was arbitrary and capricious,” Howe wrote in her 16-page order.

She also rejected Fenwick’s claim that the school and its students will be irreparably harmed.

“In fact, on balance, the risk of irreparable harm weighs in favor of the MIAA,” Howe ruled.

For the MIAA, a voluntary member organization, to effectively govern high school athletics, member schools must comply with the rules and accept the consequences of breaking them, Howe stated.

“If there are no sanctions for violating the rules, the MIAA ‘s authority over its members is significantly diminished,” she ruled.

Fenwick, in a message to the school community, said, “Like you, we are deeply disappointed by this decision. Our students are at the center of all we do; for them, especially, we hoped for a better outcome. We have invested significant time and resources in advocating for our student-athletes and for our Fenwick community. We will be discussing our options in the coming days.”

Fenwick’s attorney, Leo Fama, said, “While I am extremely disappointed in the outcome and heartbroken for the number of kids that this affected, the court gave us a full and fair hearing which I appreciate. The goal was to ensure due process and transparency with the MIAA, not only for the students of Bishop Fenwick but for the [230,000] students governed by it.”

The MIAA issued a statement, saying, “This decision affirms the mission of the MIAA and its continued support of its 383 member schools. As determined in previous court rulings, the policies and decisions of the MIAA and its Board of Directors are not arbitrary nor capricious and are made for the greater good of the Association.”

The MIAA added, ”We are hopeful this decision allows everyone to move forward, and we welcome the opportunity to continue to work with Bishop Fenwick, a valued member of our Association.”

Fenwick’s rules violations stemmed from the administration’s alleged mishandling of issues related to its baseball program. But the MIAA concluded the violations were so severe that its first-ever blanket postseason ban was necessary to punish Fenwick and deter future misconduct.

Howe’s ruling was especially disappointing for Fenwick’s fall sports teams which would have qualified for postseason appearances.

Fenwick’s girls’ volleyball team was 15-4 entering its final game of the regular season Friday against Lowell Catholic. Four team members attended a hearing Monday in Lawrence on the school’s request for the injunction and expressed dismay over their predicament. They would have been guaranteed a postseason berth had the ban been vacated.

Fenwick’s football team (5-2) was scheduled to play its last regular season game Friday night against Bishop Stang (2-5). Fenwick also would have likely secured a football playoff spot.

The school’s field hockey team (7-6-4), with one game remaining Saturday against Triton, would have had a shot at a postseason berth. Less likely to qualify, but not yet eliminated, was Fenwick’s girls’ soccer team (6-10-1), with games remaining Friday and Saturday.

Both the boys’ and girls’ cross country runners are out of luck, as well as one of the school’s golfers who had already lost an opportunity to compete in the postseason.

Fenwick also has proven to be competitive through the years in winter and spring sports.

Now, the school’s 2023-24 athletic year will be remembered as unfulfilled due to the rules violations that triggered the sweeping postseason sanction.

Fenwick said in its message to the community, “For now, we encourage our Crusaders to do what they have done all fall — to compete with class, grace, heart, and character and to cherish each moment with their teammates. These student-athletes represent Fenwick exceptionally well, and they — along with their coaches and parents — deserve all the credit in the world.”

The judge indicated that the MIAA’s punishment could have been worse. The violations involved Fenwick’s administrators permitting a seventh grader at St. Mary’s of the Annunciation School in Danvers to play on the varsity baseball team and a request for a waiver to permit a standout baseball player to receive a fifth year of eligibility to compete that was allegedly riddling with contradictory and misleading information.

Howe found that the MIAA actually took “a measured approach’' in penalizing Fenwick, considering the severity of the violations.

“The MIAA did not prohibit Bishop Fenwick from participating in all sports for the 2023-24 school year; rather, it merely banned it from participating in postseason tournament play,” Howe wrote.

In addition, Howe ruled that Fenwick failed to prove that the MIAA punished the Peabody school more harshly than it had other member schools in similar cases.

She also cited another principle that was established in a previous MIAA legal case.

“While the court does not want to discount the importance of participating in extracurricular activities, including athletics, for the student participants, one must not forget that such participation is a privilege, not a right,” she wrote.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.