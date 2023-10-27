An LPGA tournament is the latest addition to Boston’s women’s professional sports scene

It has been more than 20 years since women’s professional golf made a stop in New England and nearly three decades since a tournament was held in the Greater Boston area.

At a Friday morning event at Fenway Park, the LPGA Tour announced that its FM Global Championship will be held at TPC Boston in Norton next year, Aug. 29 through Sept. 1.

You can add golf to the mix of women’s professional sports establishing a hold on the Boston and New England sports scene.

News of next year’s tournament — in which a field of 144 players will compete for a $3.5 million purse, the largest on tour besides the majors and tour championship — comes in the same year that Boston franchises were named for the fledgling Professional Women’s Hockey League and the National Women’s Soccer League.

With golf contributing $2 billion a year in direct economic impact and another $1.5 billion indirectly to the state, golf tourism on the rise, and the state working to make the sport more accessible, the timing of the LPGA’s arrival could not be much better, said Governor Maura Healey.

“It’s a good fit for Massachusetts to be part of another big surge of interest and investment in women’s sports,” she said. “We have a women’s professional hockey team, women’s professional football team, soon we’re getting a soccer team.

“The LPGA, meanwhile, has set the historic standard for a high level of professionalism in women’s sports and paved the way for so much of the progress we’ve seen over the last 50 years.

“I’m so excited that Massachusetts gets to celebrate this wonderful, wonderful tour.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pointed to how the arrival of more women’s sports to the area enhances the growth of individuals and communities. She noted that her two young sons are avid fans of most sports, saying, “It’s such a given for them that girls and women are at the top of everything that they enjoy watching and being part of. And it’s so exciting to be able to raise kids in an environment where we see that representation across every part of their experience.”

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan noted that the tour has wanted to return to New England for a long time but the stars had not aligned until the Johnston, R.I., global commercial insurance company FM Global, with an assist from Fenway Sports Management, got in contact last year about making its first sports sponsorship foray.

Samaan said talks progressed quickly as LPGA officials realized the company’s goals, values, and brands were aligned with theirs, including “most importantly for us, are they committed to elevating, empowering, and advancing girls and women on and off the golf course?”

FM Global “fits that bill absolutely perfectly. This was abundantly clear from the very first time we met and started to dream big together.”

The last professional women’s golf event in New England was the 2004 US Women’s Open at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, a tournament managed by the US Golf Association. In 1997, the LPGA held its Welch’s Championship at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton. Three other US Women’s Opens have been held in Massachusetts (1954, 1960, 1984), plus the KPMG Women’s PGA Championships in 1967-68 and 1970-74.

Earlier this month, the USGA announced that the 2045 US Women’s Open will be played at The Country Club in Brookline. The US Girls’ Junior will be played there in 2030.

TPC Boston, located around 25 miles south of Boston, will host its first professional women’s competition. The course has hosted 17 PGA Tour events.

At a panel discussion featuring Healey, Samaan, Dave Johnson, senior vice president at FM Global, and Brittany Altomare, a Massachusetts native and LPGA Tour member that was led by Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry, Altomare exuded enthusiasm about what New England golf fans can expect with the LPGA’s return.

“I’m really biased, but I think that the LPGA event is an amazing event to attend,” said Altomare. “I think that we are one of the most approachable professional athletes that you could possibly know. We give a great fan experience between being accessible to us for autographs and pictures.

“I can’t tell you how many times somebody has come up to me that’s played in a PGA versus LPGA event and said how approachable, how nice, and how we just interact with people. I think that we just give a really good climate and experience.”

The LPGA's announcement was made at Fenway Park. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.