Several Maine colleges adjust sports schedules following Lewiston shootings

The University of Maine, located about 100 miles north of Lewiston, also announced changes to its sports schedule, though the Black Bears will still host some games this weekend.

Lewiston is home to Bates, Bowdoin sits about 20 miles southeast, and Colby is about 50 miles north.

The New England Small College Athletic Conference announced changes to its weekend athletic schedule Friday so that Bates, Bowdoin, and Colby will not host events on their campuses in the wake of the week’s tragic events in Lewiston, Maine.

Three NESCAC football games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed and will be played on Nov. 18 at the originally scheduled sites and times: Williams at Bates, Trinity at Bowdoin, and Middlebury at Colby.

The field hockey quarterfinal game between Bowdoin and Bates scheduled for Saturday at Bates has been postponed to Tuesday at 7 p.m. All other quarterfinal games will be played as originally scheduled.

The women’s soccer quarterfinal between Connecticut College and Bowdoin scheduled to be played at Bowdoin Saturday has been moved to Sunday and will be played at Tufts at a time to be determined. All other quarterfinal games will be played as scheduled.

Bates’s volleyball games against Amherst and Williams have been canceled. As a result, the conference regular season will not be completed in full, and the NESCAC tournament has been adjusted to an 11-team format.

Bowdoin’s women’s rugby regular-season finale against the University of New England scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to an undetermined date and time next week.

NESCAC games scheduled outside the state of Maine will be played as scheduled.

The University of Maine’s women’s soccer game against New Hampshire, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Friday at 5 p.m.

Maine women’s hockey was scheduled for a home-and-home series with Boston University on Friday and Saturday, but the Friday game has been postponed to a later date. Saturday’s game will be played at BU’s Alfond Arena.

